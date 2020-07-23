Bama Central
Get a Glimpse of Alabama's New Sports Science Center Part One

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football team's official Twitter account will be releasing videos over the coming days showcasing the school's new Sports Science Center. 

On Thursday afternoon, the first one detailing the athletic training room and the rehab process was released. In the almost 3-minute clip, head athletic trainer Jeff Allen and director of football rehabilitation Jeremy Gsell walk fans through some of the features that Crimson Tide athletes will be able to access. 

Last month on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Summer Update Show, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne gave an update regarding the work done at the facility along with construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Mal Moore’s actually coming together here very well,” Byrne said. “I took a tour a few days ago, and it’s really impressive to see. We’re getting this building and facility set up for the next 10, 15, 20 years so it can continue to really serve our student-athletes, our coaches, our staff, and at the same time, too, it helps us make sure we always have the legacy of Mal Moore at the forefront of what we do and what a great man and what a wonderful athletic director, coach (he was). So, that’s going well.

“And over at Bryant-Denny, a lot of good progress there. We’re going to be full steam ahead. A lot of parts of the project are getting close to being completed, but obviously, we have a lot of balls up in the air there, whether it’s the locker room, the recruiting area, the new club areas, videoboards and some of the things we’re doing from a concourse standpoint. But I’m looking forward to when we have the finished product, and I’m also looking forward to when we all get to be in there together again.”

This story will be updated.

