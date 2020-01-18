Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

New York Giants Hire Burton Burns as Running Backs Coach

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

The New York Giants have reportedly hired Alabama assistant athletics director Burton Burns as their running backs coach.

The news was first reported by Alex Marvez of SirisXM NFL Radio.

Burns served Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban from 2007-2017 as running backs coach, and has since served as assistant athletic director at Alabama.

As a native of New Orleans, Burns served as a critical element in recruiting players from the state of Louisiana for the Crimson Tide.

In addition to recruiting, Burns played a primary role in developing the Crimson Tide backfield during the Saban era. In total, Burns developed two Heisman winners in Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015 as well as a finalist in Trent Richardson in 2011.

Burns was also responsible for developing key Alabama backs such as Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs, and played a part in five national championships for the Crimson Tide.

This will be Burns first job as a coach in the NFL.

This story will be updated.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama's Recruiting Class of 2020 Commitment List

Alabama sits second nationally in SI All-American's team rankings behind Clemson

Tyler Martin

Offensive Tackle Scott Lashley Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt-senior entered the portal Friday morning

Joey Blackwell

No. 9 Alabama Gymnastics Opens Home Schedule Against No. 1 Oklahoma

Crimson Tide holds second meet of the year, first home meet and first top-10 match-up of the season

UA_Athletics

Nate Oats Talks NCAA Tournament Chances after First Signature Win

The first-year Alabama basketball coach had a lot to say about his team's chances coming off of Wednesday night's big win over Auburn

Joey Blackwell

Four-star Center Sedrick Van Pran Headlines Official Visitors In Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Van Pran plus two others will be in town this weekend on official visits

Tyler Martin

by

John Garcia Jr

Recruiting Corner: Dead Period Is Over Which Means Alabama Coaches On the Move

Updates along the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

2020 Three-Star Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Talks Alabama Offer and More

Three-star defensive back calls Alabama the "school of his dreams"

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 4 Auburn in Pivotal SEC Clash

Follow along for live updates before, during, and after tonight's contest

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

If You Aren’t Sold on Alabama Basketball Yet, Consider This: The Tide’s Best Player May Be on the Bench

Despite being ineligible to play this season, guard Jahvon Quinerly is still working on his game and helping his new team

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin