New York Giants Hire Burton Burns as Running Backs Coach

The New York Giants have reportedly hired Alabama assistant athletics director Burton Burns as their running backs coach.

The news was first reported by Alex Marvez of SirisXM NFL Radio.

Burns served Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban from 2007-2017 as running backs coach, and has since served as assistant athletic director at Alabama.

As a native of New Orleans, Burns served as a critical element in recruiting players from the state of Louisiana for the Crimson Tide.

In addition to recruiting, Burns played a primary role in developing the Crimson Tide backfield during the Saban era. In total, Burns developed two Heisman winners in Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015 as well as a finalist in Trent Richardson in 2011.

Burns was also responsible for developing key Alabama backs such as Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs, and played a part in five national championships for the Crimson Tide.

This will be Burns first job as a coach in the NFL.

This story will be updated.