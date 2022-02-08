Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Jones took control on offense with 18 points in the fourth quarter alone of the Pelicans recent win over the Nuggets.

While Alabama basketball has been slumping some of late, one of its most recent stars has continued to surge in popularity and success in the NBA. New Orleans Pelicans' rookie Herbert Jones, last year's SEC Player of the Year for the Crimson Tide, has been a big part of New Orleans' three-game winning streak.

His performance on Friday in the 113-105 win over the Nuggets was enough to earn Jones the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. Against Denver, Jones finished with 25 points, one shy of his career high, but more importantly 18 of those 25 came in a dominant fourth-quarter performance to lead New Orleans to the win. In that game, Jones shot 8-10 from the floor, including 3-4 from three, and went 6-6 from the free throw line.

In the other games for the Pelicans this week, Jones had six points and seven rebounds against Detroit and nine points, two rebounds and three assists in the win over Houston on Sunday.

Jones has firmly inserted himself as part of the Pelicans' starting lineup and has been averaging more than 30 minutes a game since January. On the season, he's averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game. As a second round pick, he is consistently proving himself against the best players in the world on both the offensive and defensive ends.

Honorable mention:

Joshua Primo, also from last year's SEC Championship Crimson Tide team, has been bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the Spurs G League team in Austin this season. He was called up to the league for five games with San Antonio starting Jan. 28. He had eight points and four assists in San Antonio's 131-106 win over Houston on Friday.

