Skip to main content

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Jones took control on offense with 18 points in the fourth quarter alone of the Pelicans recent win over the Nuggets.

While Alabama basketball has been slumping some of late, one of its most recent stars has continued to surge in popularity and success in the NBA. New Orleans Pelicans' rookie Herbert Jones, last year's SEC Player of the Year for the Crimson Tide, has been a big part of New Orleans' three-game winning streak. 

His performance on Friday in the 113-105 win over the Nuggets was enough to earn Jones the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. Against Denver, Jones finished with 25 points, one shy of his career high, but more importantly 18 of those 25 came in a dominant fourth-quarter performance to lead New Orleans to the win. In that game, Jones shot 8-10 from the floor, including 3-4 from three, and went 6-6 from the free throw line. 

In the other games for the Pelicans this week, Jones had six points and seven rebounds against Detroit and nine points, two rebounds and three assists in the win over Houston on Sunday. 

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots past guard Davon Reed (9) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Will Barton (5) in the second half at Ball Arena.
USATSI_17620785
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) attempts to block a shot by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) during the first quarter at Toyota Center.

Jones has firmly inserted himself as part of the Pelicans' starting lineup and has been averaging more than 30 minutes a game since January. On the season, he's averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists per game. As a second round pick, he is consistently proving himself against the best players in the world on both the offensive and defensive ends. 

Honorable mention:

Joshua Primo, also from last year's SEC Championship Crimson Tide team, has been bouncing back and forth between the NBA and the Spurs G League team in Austin this season. He was called up to the league for five games with San Antonio starting Jan. 28. He had eight points and four assists in San Antonio's 131-106 win over Houston on Friday. 

Read More

San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) while defended by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) during the first half at AT&T Center.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots past guard Davon Reed (9) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Will Barton (5) in the second half at Ball Arena.
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

17 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide signee Elijah Pritchett
Recruiting

Top-rated OT Elijah Pritchett Eager to Prove Himself at Alabama

3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Charting the Evolution of a Champion
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Charting the Evolution of a Champion

4 hours ago
Julio Jones vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 8, 2022

11 hours ago
Dominic Tamez
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Highlighting Some of Alabama Baseball's Transfer Portal Additions

19 hours ago
Montana Fouts vs. Clemson NCAA Regional 2021
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts, Kaylee Tow Named Preseason All-SEC Softball

20 hours ago
Class of 2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei
Recruiting

Assigning Dream Signees to Alabama's New Assistants

21 hours ago
Mati Waligora tri-meet
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Soaring Gymnastics Scores around the Country

21 hours ago
Member Exclusive