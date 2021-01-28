Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

Jones one of 15 named to the initial list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama forward Herbert Jones has been named to the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Thursday.

Jones is one of 15 players from across the nation who was recognized and one of two players from the Southeastern Conference (Yves Pons, Tennessee).

