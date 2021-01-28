All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

Jones one of 15 named to the initial list
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama forward Herbert Jones has been named to the 2021 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Thursday.

Jones is one of 15 players from across the nation who was recognized and one of two players from the Southeastern Conference (Yves Pons, Tennessee).

Herbert Jones

  • Considered one of the top defensive players in the country, the Greensboro, Ala., native is known for his toughness, athleticism, length and ability to guard at a high level
  • Leads team in rebounding (5.9 rpg), steals (1.7 spg), deflections (61) and floor dives (14), while ranking second in charges taken (6) and blocks (1.1 bpg)
  • Has collected a team-leading 358.5 Blue Collar Points (BCP) – a system that includes players receiving points each game for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds, floor dives and charges
  • The 6-8, 210-pound forward is 134.5 better than the next closest player in Blue Collar Points
  • Has earned the team’s “Hard Hat Award” as the BCP single-game point leader in nine of the Tide’s 17 games, with the next closest player earning two Hard Hat Awards

