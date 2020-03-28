Herbert Jones to Test NBA Draft Process

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball junior wing Herbert Jones will test the waters of the NBA draft.

The news comes after coach Nate Oats announced earlier this week that both sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. and junior guard John Petty Jr. will also be submitting their names for the draft.

Jones made the announcement on his Instagram profile on Saturday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2020-03-28 at 5.56.43 PM

"First and foremost, I would like to give all the glory to God," Jones' post read. "With Him, all things are possible. To my family: I cannot put into words how much your love and support means to me. You have and continue to aways be there for me no matter what. To my teammates: what can I say? You all have had my back through the good times and the bad. Thank you for your support and continuing to push me, even when I didn't think I can be pushed any further."

Jones proceeded to thank the coaching staff of the Crimson Tide before making his decision known.

"To the Alabama coaches and support staff: I cannot tell you how much I appreciate all that you have done for me throughout my playing career. For as long as I can remember, my dream has been to play in the NBA. With that said and after much thought and discussions with those close to me, I have decided to enter my name in the 2020 NBA Draft process while maintaining my eligibility."

As Jones stated, his declaration for the NBA draft does not mean that he will not be returning to Alabama. If Jones chooses to withdraw from consideration or is not drafted by a team, he still has one more year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.

After two lackluster years under former coach Avery Johnson, Jones adapted well to first-year coach Oats' blue-collar style of basketball. In his junior season, Jones quickly became a fan-favorite due to his tenacity and maximum effort displayed on the court.

Despite suffering a fractured wrist that plagued him all season, Jones still managed to finish second on the team in rebounds with 173. He also finished second on the team in steals (34) and tied for third on the team in blocks (19).

Should Jones be drafted to the NBA, the Crimson Tide will miss a player that was the perfect model for Oats to use to demonstrate how maximum effort and blue-collar play can be executed on the court. Should he return, he will no doubt continue to be implemented as a strong defensive player and could serve as a solid leader for the team.

"I am excited to take this next step in reaching a dream that I've had since I first learned to dribble a basketball," Jones wrote. "Thank you all to Bama Nation for your love and support. Roll Tide!"

