How the Position Battles at Receiver, Corner are Making Both Groups Better

For Alabama football, iron is sharpening iron at the speediest positions on the field.

There are several position groups still batting for starting spots in fall camp, and two of them go against each other in practice every single day. 

The starting positions at wide receiver and cornerback are still up for grabs. Through the first scrimmage of fall, guys are trying to prove why they deserve playing time. 

Alabama lost all three of its starting wide receivers from last season and are now trying to reload at that position. Ja'Corey Brooks, Traeshon Holden and JoJo Earle bring back some experience, but Earle will miss the first few weeks of the season with a foot fracture. The Crimson Tide got some help from the transfer portal in Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell, plus a slew of highly-touted freshmen. 

Head coach Nick Saban was frustrated with the receiver's after Saturday's scrimmage, citing drops as an issue. Throughout the spring and fall, Saban has touted Burton as the most consistent receiver, but he highlighted true freshman Kobe Prentice as the most impressive young guy on Saturday.

Despite the competition within the group, Burton says the receivers are getting along well and focused on getting stronger as a group.

"The group has gelled together because we honestly don’t worry about the competition part," Burton said. "Honestly, our competition is the people that’s lined up across from us as receivers. We know that we just need to learn the offense and learn everything about the offense so whoever’s out on the field can get the play right and anything like that."

Meanwhile the secondary brings back multiple starters, particularly at safety, with Jordan Battle, Brian Branch and DeMarcco Hellams. Both starting corners, Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis, moved on to the NFL, but Alabama brings back some experience in Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson. But corner is where the real competition is, which Alabama also brought in help from the transfer portal with Eli Ricks from LSU. 

After the first scrimmage, Saban mentioned redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold as someone who has impressed throughout camp. True freshman Antonio Kite has been moved from safety to cornerback. 

While individual players are fighting for a spot in the starting lineup, the main competition has been happening between the two position groups, and it's making both sides better according to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. 

"All those guys are doing a great job competing," Young said. "It’s a lot of back and forth. Our receivers take pride in being the best. Our corners take pride in being the best, so us being able to go against each other every day, I think it gets everyone better."

That's been an emerging theme when talking to the Crimson Tide's defensive backs and wide receivers this fall: iron sharpening iron. 

"The receiving corps, they’re deep, as well," said senior safety DeMarcco Hellams. "We like to say iron sharpens iron here. They get us better every day at practice. We try our best to get them better every day at practice. We have a lot of good receivers, and I think they’ll be some names this year."

As a leader in the secondary, Hellams said there are still a lot of things to improve upon at this point in camp, but he feels like the secondary is starting to come together, and that the younger guys are starting to learn the defense better. 

Even though the players say they aren't focused on the competition within the position groups, that doesn't mean they are shying away from it. According to McKinstry, that's why the most talented players in the country come to Alabama year after year. 

"We all work together, we're competing with each other," McKinstry said. "I feel like that's a reason you come to Bama is to compete, go against the best."

Players from both groups will have the chance to impress again this weekend at the second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. It will be another opportunity to show why they belong in the starting lineup come September. 

