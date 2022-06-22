How to Watch Alabama Basketball at the 2022 NBA Draft

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide at the NBA Draft, including TV listings.

On Thursday evening, Alabama basketball will look to make it three consecutive NBA Drafts that a Crimson Tide player is selected.

Over the past four years, Alabama has been successful at the NBA Draft. Since 2018, Alabama has had three lottery picks selected in Collin Sexton (2018), Kira Lewis Jr. (2020) and Joshua Primo (2021). Over that same time frame, only Duke and Kentucky can boast more lottery picks in all of college basketball.

Combine those successful players with Herbert Jones — who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 35th overall pick — and the solid rookie season that he was able to accomplish, it's no wonder that more and more eyes of NBA scouts have turned their gaze towards the Crimson Tide.

That being said, this year looks a tad different.

This year, Alabama fields a total of three potential draft picks with a trio of guards in JD Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford. While Davison is almost certainly going to be selected as one of the most athletic guards in the class, the future of Ellis and Shackelford remains up in the air.

According to Sports Illustrated's latest Top 100 Rankings, Ellis leads the Crimson Tide as the 45th-ranked player. Davison follows at No. 57, while Shackelford can be found all the way down at No. 93.

With rankings like those, it appears that Alabama's streak of lottery picks will likely come to a close. That being said, there is still a chance that a team might make a leap of faith in order to secure the likes of Davison early. However, that seems to be an unlikely scenario at this point.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama at the 2022 NBA Draft:

How to Watch Information:

What: 2022 NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: NBA Draft Countdown at 6:30 p.m. CT, NBA Draft at 7 p.m. CT

Network(s): ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App

Alabama Player Capsules

Courtesy of Sports Illustrated.