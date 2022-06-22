How to Watch Alabama Basketball at the 2022 NBA Draft
On Thursday evening, Alabama basketball will look to make it three consecutive NBA Drafts that a Crimson Tide player is selected.
Over the past four years, Alabama has been successful at the NBA Draft. Since 2018, Alabama has had three lottery picks selected in Collin Sexton (2018), Kira Lewis Jr. (2020) and Joshua Primo (2021). Over that same time frame, only Duke and Kentucky can boast more lottery picks in all of college basketball.
Combine those successful players with Herbert Jones — who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans as the 35th overall pick — and the solid rookie season that he was able to accomplish, it's no wonder that more and more eyes of NBA scouts have turned their gaze towards the Crimson Tide.
That being said, this year looks a tad different.
This year, Alabama fields a total of three potential draft picks with a trio of guards in JD Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford. While Davison is almost certainly going to be selected as one of the most athletic guards in the class, the future of Ellis and Shackelford remains up in the air.
According to Sports Illustrated's latest Top 100 Rankings, Ellis leads the Crimson Tide as the 45th-ranked player. Davison follows at No. 57, while Shackelford can be found all the way down at No. 93.
With rankings like those, it appears that Alabama's streak of lottery picks will likely come to a close. That being said, there is still a chance that a team might make a leap of faith in order to secure the likes of Davison early. However, that seems to be an unlikely scenario at this point.
Here's everything you need to know about Alabama at the 2022 NBA Draft:
How to Watch Information:
What: 2022 NBA Draft
When: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: NBA Draft Countdown at 6:30 p.m. CT, NBA Draft at 7 p.m. CT
Network(s): ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App
Alabama Player Capsules
Courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
45. Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior
Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 175 | Age: 22 | Last rank: 30
Ellis put together an underappreciated year in a supporting role at Alabama, turning himself into a reliable 3-and-D wing who turns in heavy effort on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t have great size for his position, and his frame is quite lithe, but he has a good supporting skillset that should give him a chance to stick on a roster. Last season he was highly efficient, shot the ball well, and also led the team in steal rate by a wide margin. He’s tough and physical in spite of his size and has the type of wiry strength that should play up. It’s encouraging that he seems to understand his role so well, and if he continues to improve as a shooter, there’s a pathway for him to make it.
57. J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Freshman
Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last rank: 57
Davison is one of the better athletes in the draft and entered this season with first-round hype, but didn’t build the most convincing case at Alabama and makes much more sense as a second-round flier. He’s a quality passer and explosive leaper, but lacks the polish to run a team at this point, and doesn’t threaten enough away from the ball to have a pathway to early minutes. Davison probably needs immediate time in the G League, where he can better learn the nuances of guard play and work on his jumper. NBA teams will simply go underneath ball screens until he proves he can make shots off the dribble, and he has a tendency to float in and out of games. He remains a viable second-round option.
93. Jaden Shackelford, SG, Alabama | Junior
Height: 6'2" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last rank: NR