How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at the 2022 NCAA Tournament - First Round

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with either the Rutgers Scarlet Knights or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

It's March Madness time for 6-seed Alabama basketball.

The Crimson Tide is currently on a three-game losing streak, with Alabama having lost to Texas A&M and at LSU to close out the regular season and against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament. However, Alabama is still a 6-seed in the NCAA Tournament and will look to shake off the losses and come out swinging.

While Alabama won't play until Friday, its two potential opponents will square off to decide who will play against the Crimson Tide. Rutgers and Notre Dame will face each other on Wednesday (8:10 p.m. CT, truTV) in a play-in game. While the winner will play Alabama, the loser will head home with an early exit.

The winner of the Alabama vs Rutgers/Notre Dame game will then move on to face the winner between 3-seed Texas Tech and 14-seed Montana State (12:45 p.m. CT on Friday, TNT). The second-round game is scheduled for Sunday.

How to Watch:

Who: 6-seed Alabama vs 11-seed Rutgers/Notre Dame

When: 3:15 p.m. CT, Friday

Where: Viejas Arena, San Diego, Calif.

TV: TNT - Lisa Byington/Steven Smith (play-by-play), Avery Johnson (analyst), Lauren Shehadi (reporter).

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: 21 points from Jaden Shackelford wasn't enough as the Crimson Tide fell in its opening game of the 2022 SEC Tournament to Vanderbilt, 82-76. While Alabama out-rebounded Vanderbilt 52-34, the Crimson Tide gave up 18 turnovers, which the Commodores turned into 16 points. 15 made free-throws by Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. were the dagger, ending Alabama's stint in the tournament early.

Last time out, Rutgers: After receiving a double-bye as the 4-seed of the Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights were ousted in their opening game by the eventual tournament champions, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa made an impressive 25-of-27 free throws en route to the 84-74 win over Rutgers, despite the Scarlet Knights shooting 45 percent from the floor.

Late time out, Notre Dame: As the 2-seed in the ACC Tournament, Notre Dame also received a double-bye like Rutgers. However, it suffered the same fate as both the Crimson Tide and the Scarlet Knights, falling in its first game of the tournament to Virginia Tech, 87-80. The Hokies went on to win the tournament, but that didn't help the Fighting Irish fight off the sting of defeat.