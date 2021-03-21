How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs Maryland in the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament

The Crimson Tide and Terrapins are squaring off on Monday for a chance to go to the Sweet 16

The Alabama men's basketball team will see a familiar face on Monday when it faces Maryland in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Galin Smith, who was a member of the Crimson Tide program from 2017-2020, transferred to the Terrapins last offseason. He is averaging 14.1 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds on the year.

He is shooting a very efficient 54.2 percent from the floor.

No. 10 seed Maryland knocked out No. 7 seed UConn on Saturday night 63-54 behind 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and five rebounds from guard Eric Ayala.

The Terrapins, who were on the bubble entering The Big Dance, finished the regular season 17-13 and in eighth place in the Big Ten. Ayala is the their leading scorer at 14.9 points each time out.

Maryland forward Darryl Morrsell was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and the league's All-Defensive Team.

Per KenPom, the Terrapins are 29th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency. It has a 5-10 record against Quad 1 teams this season.

Alabama vs Maryland

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

When: Monday, 7:45 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived a scare from Rick Pitino and Iona, 68-55. Senior wing Herb Jones did it all with 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Guard Jahvon Quinerly added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Last time out, Maryland: The Terrapins outmatched UConn, 63-54. Maryland shot 50 percent from beyond-the-arc (9-of-18) and held the Huskies to just 32.3 percent from the floor (21-of-65).

The series: The fifth meeting. Maryland owns the all-time record 3-1. Alabama's only victory came on Nov. 17, 2011 inside the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time ever that both schools will meet in the NCAA tournament.

More on the last meeting: Maryland defeated Alabama 58-57 in the quarterfinals of the NIT back on March 26, 2013. Terrapins big man Alex Len poured in 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Guard Levi Randolph led the Crimson Tide with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.