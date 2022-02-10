How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Razorbacks, including tipoff time and TV listings.

It is once again time for two of the Southeastern Conference's teams with recent rises to prominence to square off on the hardwood.

Last season, the two games between Alabama basketball and Arkansas provided some of the best entertainment over the course of the regular season. While the Crimson Tide won the first matchup against the Razorbacks by a lopsided 90-59 margin, Arkansas routed Alabama a month later when it was their turn to host, 81-66.

Nate Oats and Eric Musselman are not only two of the best coaches in the SEC, but also two of the most entertaining. Oats is notorious for being chippy with officials, while Musselman is known for his wildly entertaining antics both on and off the court.

Regardless, it's always a fun time when the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks face each other, and this year is no exception. Alabama is seeking some course correction after falling at No. 1 Auburn and against No. 5 Kentucky last week. Meanwhile, Arkansas is currently riding a nine-game winning streak and will be looking to take said streak into double digits.

Here's everything you need to know for when Alabama basketball hosts Arkansas on Saturday:

How to Watch:

Who: Arkansas at Alabama

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 12

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: In an arena that has consistently given the Crimson Tide issues over the years, Alabama downed Ole Miss 97-83 at The Pavilion. The Crimson Tide needed a game to serve as a course-correction for its offense after falling hard against Kentucky, and Alabama did just that by shooting 60 percent from the floor and 63.6 percent from beyond the arc. Jaden Shackelford led the way with eight threes, recording a career-high 30 points on the night.

Last time out, Arkansas: While it took the Razorbacks going into overtime, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 to pick up its ninth-consecutive win and its eighth SEC victory in a row. J.D. Notae led the Razorbacks with 28 points, while Jaylin Williams recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. The loss was just Auburn's second of the season, and its first SEC loss.

The series: Arkansas holds a 23-19 advantage in its all-time series against Alabama. The first meeting between the two teams took place back in 1948, with the Razorbacks winning 42-35. With the lone exception of Alabama's 90-59 victory in January of 2021, Arkansas has won seven of the last eight meetings between the two programs.