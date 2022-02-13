How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs, including tipoff time and TV listing.

With the wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas last week, Alabama basketball is back to .500 in SEC play and will be looking to keep the momentum going on Wednesday night against Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have already played once this season when the two teams met in Starkville on Jan. 15. Alabama held a four-point lead at halftime. It was a back-and-forth second half until Mississippi State ultimately became too much of a problem on the boards for the Crimson Tide and won 78-76.

Alabama hopes to avenge that loss when the Bulldogs make the return trip to Tuscaloosa this week.

Here's everything you need to know for when Alabama basketball hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday:

How to Watch:

Who: Mississippi State at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 16

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was able to hold off a surging Arkansas team on Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The Razorbacks came all the way back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to retake the lead with 2:36. The Alabama defense clamped down the rest of the way, not allowing a field goal. Noah Gurley had clutch buckets on back to back possessions to seal the 68-67 win for Alabama. JD Davison led Alabama in scoring with 11 points.

Last time out, Mississippi State: After trailing by 15 at halftime, the Bulldogs put up a furious fight on the road at LSU on Saturday and nearly came back to win. However, the Tigers held on for the 69-65 win. Iverson Molinar was valiant in defeat with 26 points.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series 129-78 with an 81-15 home record. The Crimson Tide swept the Bulldogs in three games last season, but lost in the previous matchup this year. Mississippi State has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2016.

