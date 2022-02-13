Skip to main content

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs, including tipoff time and TV listing.

With the wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas last week, Alabama basketball is back to .500 in SEC play and will be looking to keep the momentum going on Wednesday night against Mississippi State. 

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs have already played once this season when the two teams met in Starkville on Jan. 15. Alabama held a four-point lead at halftime. It was a back-and-forth second half until Mississippi State ultimately became too much of a problem on the boards for the Crimson Tide and won 78-76. 

Alabama hopes to avenge that loss when the Bulldogs make the return trip to Tuscaloosa this week. 

Here's everything you need to know for when Alabama basketball hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday:

How to Watch:

Who: Mississippi State at Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Feb. 16

Read More

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was able to hold off a surging Arkansas team on Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. The Razorbacks came all the way back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to retake the lead with 2:36. The Alabama defense clamped down the rest of the way, not allowing a field goal. Noah Gurley had clutch buckets on back to back possessions to seal the 68-67 win for Alabama. JD Davison led Alabama in scoring with 11 points. 

Last time out, Mississippi State: After trailing by 15 at halftime, the Bulldogs put up a furious fight on the road at LSU on Saturday and nearly came back to win. However, the Tigers held on for the 69-65 win. Iverson Molinar was valiant in defeat with 26 points. 

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series 129-78 with an 81-15 home record. The Crimson Tide swept the Bulldogs in three games last season, but lost in the previous matchup this year. Mississippi State has not won in Tuscaloosa since 2016. 

JD Davison at Mississippi State
Keon Ellis at Mississippi State
Keon Ellis at Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
Charles Bediako at Mississippi State
Darius Miles at Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
Noah Gurley at Mississippi State
Charles Bediako at Mississippi State
Darius Miles shot at Mississippi State

Keon Ellis at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State

3 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Bear Looking to Heaven

4 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 13, 2022

11 hours ago
Dallis Goodnight after home run against Arizona
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Asserts Dominance Out West with Pac 12 Sweep Over Oregon State, Arizona

13 hours ago
Montana Fouts Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at the Candrea Classic in Arizona

18 hours ago
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama Basketball 68, Arkansas 67

20 hours ago
J.D. Davison vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Freshmen Are Coming Into Their Own

20 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
Bama/NFL

The Prep is Over, All That's Left is to Play Super Bowl LVI

20 hours ago