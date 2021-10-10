How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Mississippi State had a bye last week, which makes you immediately wonder what head coach Mike Leach may have been up to.

Earlier this season he disclosed that he's already watched Outer Banks season 2, and he also has enjoyed the show Bloodline.

He probably turned on the Alabama at Texas A&M at some point, but probably turned it off when it became obvious the Crimson Tide was about to lose.

Nick Saban's efforts to get Alabama back in the title picture will begin at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Saturday, which is probably bad news for the Bulldogs.

Who: Alabama at Mississippi State

When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday

Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -17.

Series: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 85-17-3 (81-18-3 NCAA). Alabama won the last meeting in Starkville two years ago, 38-7.

Last time out: Coming off back-to-back losses of three points or less to LSU and Memphis, Mississippi State (3-2) edged Texas A&M 26-22, to knock the Aggies out of the AP Top 25 prior to facing Alabama. Sophomore quarterback WillRogers completed 46 of his 59 passes for 408 yards and matched a career high with three touchdown throws. It marked Rogers' sixth career game with more than 300 yards through the air, a total that stands second in MSU history behind only Dak Prescott. Receiver Makai Polk caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

This will be the 106th meeting between the programs, which geographically are the closest in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama has played more games against Mississippi State than any other opponent, and the series, which began in 1896, is the fifth-oldest in Crimson Tide history.

Alabama won last year's game, played on Saban's birthday, 41-0. DeVonta Smith had three of his four touchdowns receptions in the first half en route to tallying 203 receiving yards on 11 catches.

Mac Jones was 24-for-31 and 291 yards, and the four touchdown passes, and running back Najee Harris had 21 carries for 119 yards.

As a freshman, Rogers was 24-for-37 for 147 yards and two interceptions.

Saban is 18-1 in his career against MSU, including a 13-1 mark while at UA.

SEE ALSO: Mike Leach's bye week press conference

SEC Schedule

All times CT

Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas, 11 a.m. CBS/ESPN

No. 20 Florida at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN

No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 3 p.m., SEC Network

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network