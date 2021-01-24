How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Time, Online

The Crimson Tide is looking for its first single-season sweep of the Wildcats since the 1988-1989 season

Tuesday night's meeting with Kentucky marks the halfway point of the Southeastern Conference schedule for the University of Alabama men's basketball team.

At 8-0 and holding a three-game lead on first place in the conference, the Crimson Tide is riding high.

After its latest victory over Mississippi State, coach Nate Oats and company will face the Wildcats for a second time this season. Back on Jan. 12, Alabama went into Rupp Area and walked away with a dominant 85-65 win.

This time in Coleman Coliseum, a win for the home team would mark the first single-season sweep of Kentucky since the 1988-1989 season.

Crimson Tide forward Jordan Bruner will miss his fourth straight game with a torn meniscus and forward James Rojas is doubtful due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Kentucky is looking to turn their season around after an 82-69 defeat of LSU, breaking a three-game skid. The Wildcats are 5-9 overall and 4-3 in SEC play and a win over the 18th-ranked Crimson Tide could give coach John Calipari's young squad momentum into the second half of the season.

The Wildcats are led by talented freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. who averages 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds each timeout. Freshman forward Isaiah Jackson leads the SEC in blocks at 3.0 a game.

Kentucky at No. 18/16 Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide squeaked past Mississippi State 81-73 behind Herb Jones' impressive stat line of 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Four others including Josh Primo (16), Jaden Shackelford (12), John Petty Jr. (12), and Alex Reese (11) finished in double-figures for Alabama. Forward James Rojas missed the contest due to a undisclosed medical condition.

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats snapped a three-game skid with an 82-69 win over LSU. Freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. poured in a team-high 18 points, to go along with six boards, three assists, one block, and a steal. Forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Olivier Sarr combined for 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The series: This will be the 118th meeting between these two schools. Kentucky leads the series all-time with a record of 86-31. The Wildcats have won three of the last four meetings in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide came away victorious, 77-75, last time they met inside Coleman Coliseum. Overall, Kentucky has won 12 of the last 14 meetings between both schools dating back to March 4, 2014.

More on the last meeting: Alabama broke a 7-game losing streak at Rupp Arena back on Jan. 12 with a resounding 85-65 win over John Calipari's crew. Crimson Tide guards John Petty Jr. and Jaden Shackelford combined for 41 points and six three-pointers while Josh Primo dropped 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting.