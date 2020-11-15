SI.com
How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide, TV Time, SEC Schedule

Christopher Walsh

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops probably didn't notice that he made history on Saturday. 

With Kentucky holding on for a 38-35 victory against Vanderbilt, Stoops notched win No. 47 with the Wildcats, putting him only behind Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most in school history. 

Bryant had 60 from 1946-53. Stoops, who has been at Kentucky since 2013, is tied with Fran Curci (1973-81) for second. 

Stoops passed Bryant for the most career home wins with 34, and for second-most SEC wins at Kentucky, trailing only Curci. Stoops has 23 and Bryant 22. 

The reason why it wasn't on Stoops' radar was Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman died last week at age 45 after a battle with cancer.

When describing what kind of person Schlarman was, Stoops noted during a press conference Thursday that among those who reached out to offer support was former Alabama offensive lineman and Kentucky in-state recruit Jedrick Wills Jr.

“That kinda sums up who John is," Stoops said. 

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

TV: SEC Network 

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN

Weather forecast: Sunny, high of 73, winds light and variable.

Last meeting: Jalen Hurts threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley, and safety Ronnie Harrison scored on a 55-yard fumble return as Alabama won its 2016 SEC home opener against Kentucky, 34-6. Freshman tailback Joshua Jacobs rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in his first start.

The series: Alabama leads the series with Kentucky, 37-2-1. The two teams first met on Nov. 17, 1917, with Thomas Kelley’s Crimson Tide squad posting a 27-0 win in Lexington. UA and UK met every year from 1922-47, with the exception of 1943 when the Crimson Tide did not field a team due to World War II. Since then, the Tide and Wildcats have met just 13 times. Kentucky has not beaten Alabama since Tim Couch led the Cats to a 40-34 overtime win in 1997. Alabama and Kentucky have met at five different sites, including Birmingham, Lexington, Louisville, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is 21-0-1 all-time against the Wildcats in the state of Alabama, including a 10-0 record in Tuscaloosa. 

Saban vs. Kentucky: Nick Saban is 7-0 in his career against Kentucky and owns a 4-0 mark against the Wildcats while at Alabama.

Of note: This is the third straight time Kentucky is facing Alabama when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1. 

Mark Stoops' brother Mike is an Alabama analyst. Mark was Mike's defensive coordinator at Arizona from 2004-9. 

This game was not originally on the 2020 schedule, but added when the SEC went with a 10-game league-only schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Form the Kentucky game notes against Vanderbilt: Note that the SEC can change each week's schedule until Monday at 9 p.m. 

