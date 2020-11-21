SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Report: Kentucky To Be Without At Least Five Starters Against Alabama

Tyler Martin

The University of Kentucky will be shorthanded against Alabama on Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Per a report from Kyle Tucker of the Athletic and Kentucky Sports Radio, the Wildcats will be down at least five starters against the Crimson Tide due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols. 

Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., punter Max Duffy, leading tackler, linebacker Jamin Davis are just some of the Kentucky players that won’t be available. 

Rodriguez is a vital part of Kentucky’s prolific rushing attack. On the year, the redshirt sophomore has 562 yards, which is fifth in the Southeastern Conference, on 88 carries and six touchdowns. 

Davis has a team-high 73 total tackles, which ranks third in the SEC, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble. 

Duffy has punted 28 times this season for an average of almost 47 yards a kick with a season-long of 75. 

Tucker has also reported that up to 16 players won’t be available for coach Mark Stoops and company. 

In Kentucky Sports Radio’s report, the linebacker and tight end group has been hit hard with not many players able to suit up.

The betting line for this contest opened up at 31 points and has now gone up to 32 or higher at some offshore books. 

It was already going to be tough sledding for the Wildcats against the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, now with these absences, their hopes of keeping it somewhat competitive continue to dwindle. 

This story will be continuously updated as needed. 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball Hit With Three-Year Probation, Fine By NCAA

The Alabama basketball program will undergo three years of probation in addition to a $5,000 fine plus one percent of the program's budget

Joey Blackwell

by

DavidBlackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Levi Wallace, Bo Scarbrough Activated

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Coronavirus Cases Rise at University of Alabama Ahead of Students Heading Home For Holidays

New cases of COVID-19 on are the rise before students head home for the holiday break

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 11: Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 10 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: JD Davison's Senior Season Off to Blazing Start Plus 2023 Football Offers

One of Alabama basketball's recent signees is off to a scorching start to his senior season and 2023 football offers to watch

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Wildcats With Kentucky Sports Radio

The show is available on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

It's Time for Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses to Shine

A big part of Alabama's national championship aspirations will ride on the shoulders of linebacker Dylan Moses, who is the kind of player who can make everyone around him better

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Presence

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Biggest Unsung Hero has also been the Crimson Tide's Most Resilient

All Things CW looks at the most unheralded player on the Crimson Tide, the position groups to watch moving forward and the key to the rest of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin