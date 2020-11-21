Report: Kentucky To Be Without At Least Five Starters Against Alabama

The University of Kentucky will be shorthanded against Alabama on Saturday afternoon inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Per a report from Kyle Tucker of the Athletic and Kentucky Sports Radio, the Wildcats will be down at least five starters against the Crimson Tide due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., punter Max Duffy, leading tackler, linebacker Jamin Davis are just some of the Kentucky players that won’t be available.

Rodriguez is a vital part of Kentucky’s prolific rushing attack. On the year, the redshirt sophomore has 562 yards, which is fifth in the Southeastern Conference, on 88 carries and six touchdowns.

Davis has a team-high 73 total tackles, which ranks third in the SEC, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Duffy has punted 28 times this season for an average of almost 47 yards a kick with a season-long of 75.

Tucker has also reported that up to 16 players won’t be available for coach Mark Stoops and company.

In Kentucky Sports Radio’s report, the linebacker and tight end group has been hit hard with not many players able to suit up.

The betting line for this contest opened up at 31 points and has now gone up to 32 or higher at some offshore books.

It was already going to be tough sledding for the Wildcats against the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, now with these absences, their hopes of keeping it somewhat competitive continue to dwindle.

This story will be continuously updated as needed.