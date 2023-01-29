Skip to main content

How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide look to bounce back and maintain its undefeated home record against the Commodores.
Nate Oats said that Alabama lost its edge after a blowout loss against the Oklahoma Sooners, but the Crimson Tide has a chance to right the ship on Tuesday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Alabama's overall record is 18-3, and since Oklahoma was a nonconference game, the SEC record remains perfect at 8-0. The Tide is also undefeated at home, with the record sitting at 10-0. Freshman Brandon Miller still leads the conference with 19 points per game. 

Another player that's played well for the Tide is Rylan Griffen, who's shooting 39 percent on 3-pointers in the last five games. Griffen is also third on the team with 24 made 3-pointers.

Regarding Vanderbilt, the Commodores are 10-11 and 3-5 in SEC play. The biggest reason for the recent struggle is the absence of Liam Robbins, who hasn't played since January 14.

How to Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt

Who: No. 2 Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 74-68

Last meeting: Alabama defeated Vanderbilt in Nashville 78-66.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma 93-69 in Norman during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost 72-66 against Texas A&M on the road.

Nate Oats: "We've Lost Our Edge"

