How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Vanderbilt
Nate Oats said that Alabama lost its edge after a blowout loss against the Oklahoma Sooners, but the Crimson Tide has a chance to right the ship on Tuesday at home against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Alabama's overall record is 18-3, and since Oklahoma was a nonconference game, the SEC record remains perfect at 8-0. The Tide is also undefeated at home, with the record sitting at 10-0. Freshman Brandon Miller still leads the conference with 19 points per game.
Another player that's played well for the Tide is Rylan Griffen, who's shooting 39 percent on 3-pointers in the last five games. Griffen is also third on the team with 24 made 3-pointers.
Regarding Vanderbilt, the Commodores are 10-11 and 3-5 in SEC play. The biggest reason for the recent struggle is the absence of Liam Robbins, who hasn't played since January 14.
How to Watch Alabama at Vanderbilt
Who: No. 2 Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (10-11, 3-5 SEC)
When: 7:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday
Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.
Series: Alabama leads 74-68
Last meeting: Alabama defeated Vanderbilt in Nashville 78-66.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide were blown out by Oklahoma 93-69 in Norman during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores lost 72-66 against Texas A&M on the road.
