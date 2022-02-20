How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Crimson Tide take on the Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

With just four games left in the regular season, now is the time to finish strong heading into the SEC Tournament for Alabama basketball.

Saturday did not go as well as the Crimson Tide would have hoped, with the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats downing Alabama 90-81 to complete the season sweep. That being said, the Crimson Tide will no doubt hope to correct its course with an opportunity at Vanderbilt late on Tuesday night.

The Commodores have a 14-12 record so far this season but have played deceptively well at home. With a 9-6 record when playing inside Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt is not a threat to be taken lightly. Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jordan Wright are both having solid seasons and could provide the Crimson Tide with plenty of issues should it arrive unprepared.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama's trip to Vanderbilt:

How to Watch:

Who: No. 25 Alabama (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: A career-high 28 points from Keon Ellis was not enough for Alabama basketball as it fell on the road at Kentucky, 90-81. The Crimson Tide was 9-of-22 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Ellis hitting five 3-pointers to give Alabama a 13-point lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. However, Kentucky conducted a 15-2 run to close out the half, taking the lead in the final seconds. The Wildcats continued to pummel the Crimson Tide in the second half, ultimately leading to Alabama's downfall.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores downed the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium, 72-67. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 24 points, followed by Jordan Wright with 15 and Liam Robbins with 14. The Commodores also stole the basketball 13 times, giving the team its first win since Missouri back on Feb. 8.

The series: Tuesday marks the 82nd meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Commodores, a series that dates back to Feb. 20, 1924. All-time, Vanderbilt holds a 42-39 edge over Alabama. The Crimson Tide, however, have won five of the last seven meetings between the two programs.