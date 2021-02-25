How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Mississippi State Bulldogs

With a win over the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide can clinch the SEC regular-season title and end an 19-year drought

There's no time to sulk after a 81-66 road loss to No. 20 Arkansas for the Alabama men's basketball team.

The Crimson Tide would have clinched the outright Southeastern Conference regular-season title with a win over the Razorbacks but now standing in its way of ending an 19-year title drought for the program is a trip to Starkville to face Mississippi State (5 p.m, SEC Network) inside Humphrey Coliseum.

One more win from Alabama or a loss by Arkansas are the only two scenarios left for the Crimson Tide to win the league crown. There is no scenario for a shared title.

Coach Nate Oats and company got the better of the Bulldogs, 81-73, when they came to Tuscaloosa back on Jan. 23 behind 17 points from senior wing Herbert Jones.

Mississippi State is on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Ole Miss and South Carolina by a combined 31 points.

In those two contests, guard D.J Stewart Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are holding opponents to only 40.5 percent from the field, which ranks third in the SEC, and 32.7 percent from three-point range, which is eighth.

Mississippi State is also the best defensive-rebounding team in the league, only allowing the opposition to grab 31.3 rebounds per game.

No. 6 Alabama at Mississippi State

Where: Humphrey Coliseum

When: 5 p.m. CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide were upset by No. 20 Arkansas, 81-66, inside Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. Forward Jordan Bruner scored a team-high 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range. Ultimately, the free throw disparity — the Razorbacks' 43 foul shots to Alabama's eight — became the difference and what sealed the Crimson Tide's fate.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs destroyed South Carolina, 69-48, at home on Wednesday thanks to 15 points from D.J Stewart Jr. and 11 points from center Abdul Ado. Mississippi State's defense held the Gamecocks to only 29 percent from the field on 18-of-62 shooting.

The series: The 136th meeting. Alabama leads the all-time series with a record of 85-50 and has won 15 of the last 20 matchups. However, Mississippi State has won three straight in Starkville dating back to Feb. 6, 2018.

More on the last meeting: Back on Jan. 23, all five Alabama starters, led by wing Herbert Jones, finished in double-figures and combined for 68 points to propel the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs, 81-73. Freshman guard Josh Primo connected on four triples and recorded 16 points and three rebounds. Stewart dropped a game-high 27 points on 9-of-21 shooting.