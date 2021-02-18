How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

On Saturday, it will be a battle between the first and last place teams in the SEC standings

Sure, the University of Alabama men's basketball would have liked to traveled to College Station and taken on Texas A&M on Thursday afternoon to move one step closer to clinching a SEC regular season title.

But winter weather said otherwise and forced a postponement.

The good news is that the 8th-ranked Crimson Tide (17-5, 12-1 SEC) could use the extra time off.

Senior wing Herb Jones said he is still only playing at '70-80 percent,' despite scoring a career-high 21 points versus Georgia last Saturday.

Forwards Jordan Bruner and Juwan Gary are still nursing a torn meniscus and dislocated shoulder, respectively.

When Alabama faces off against Vanderbilt on Saturday (12 p.m, SEC Network), it will be a full week since the last time it hit the hardwood, when it throttled the Bulldogs, 115-82, setting a program record for most points scored in a SEC game.

Meanwhile, the Commodores (6-11, 2-9 SEC) have had an up-and-down week.

They went on the road to Starkville last weekend and pummeled Mississippi State, 72-51, and then lost at home to Kentucky on Wednesday night, 82-78, as Vanderbilt is currently last place in the conference.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu headline what the Commodores bring to the table.

Pippen averages a team-high 20.3 points per game, which is good for 23rd in the country and second in the SEC. He also dishes out 5.2 assists.

Disu is the only double-figure scorer for Vanderbilt at 14.9 points each time out. He leads the team in rebounding and blocks with 8.9 and 1.2, respectively.

A win over coach Jerry Stackhouse's squad would cut the magic number down to two in order for the Crimson Tide win the outright conference championship.

Vanderbilt at No. 8 Alabama

Where: Coleman Coliseum

When: 12:00 p.m, CT, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide was scheduled to travel to College Station to take on Texas A&M this past Thursday, but was postponed due to icy weather across the region. No make-up date has been announced yet.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores erased a 12-point deficit against Kentucky but ultimately fell apart late the in the second half on Wednesday evening, falling 82-78 to the Wildcats inside Memorial Gymnasium.

The series: The 110th meeting. Alabama has a losing record all-time against Vanderbilt of 51-58. However, the Crimson Tide has won four of the last six times versus the Commodores and three of the last five in Tuscaloosa.

More on the last meeting: Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee went off for 38 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in an 87-79 win over Alabama inside Coleman Coliseum on March 3, 2020. It was the Commodores' first SEC road win in over two years. Crimson Tide guards Kira Lewis Jr. and James Bolden combined for 54 points, while Jaden Shackelford dropped 18 points and grabbed four rebounds.