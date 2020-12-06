Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17

It was all Crimson Tide on a cloudy Saturday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — It was all Alabama football on a cloudy night in Death Valley as the Crimson Tide dismantled the LSU Tigers 55-17.

As usual, Alabama's offense seemed nearly unstoppable. Quarterback Mac Jones threw 20-of-28 for 385 yards and four touchdowns, with a quarterback rating of 234.1.

His primary receiver, DeVonta Smith, was the biggest storyline of the night. On the night, Smith brought in eight catches on 10 targets with 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdown receptions were 61 and 65 yards, respectively, with the third touchdown being an impressive one-handed snag in the end zone.

On the ground, the Crimson Tide also saw success in running back Najee Harris, who had 145 yards on 21 rushes and three touchdowns.

In total, the Alabama offense garnered 650 total yards on offense, averaging nine yards per play. The Crimson Tide was a perfect 6-for-6 in the red zone and its offensive line only allowed one sack, a seven-yard loss in the fourth quarter by backup quarterback Bryce Young.

"I was proud of the way our guys came in and competed here today," Alabama coach Nick Saban said following the game. "We did a fantastic job offensively, controlling the tempo of the game."

On defense, the numbers weren't quite as impressive. While the Crimson Tide allowed the Tigers to only put up 17 points, it also allowed LSU to pick up 352 yards, with 254 of those being in the air.

Impressively, though, Alabama also held the Tigers to 0-2 in the red zone, including a four-down stand at the goal line.

