Instant Analysis: Alabama Football 38, Missouri 19

Columbia, Mo. — Alabama football took care of business on Saturday night at Missouri, with the Crimson Tide defeating the Tigers 38-19.

Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones led the offense along with solid performances from junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and senior running back Najee Harris.

Between the duo, Jones and Waddle accounted for two touchdowns. On his own, Harris scored three times for the Crimson Tide, including putting the first points on the board of the 2020 season early in the first quarter.

Defensively, Alabama performed well in the first half but struggled on third downs in the second half, allowing Missouri to acquire 322 total yards. However, senior linebacker Dylan Moses returned to the field of play for the first time since facing Clemson in the 2019 College Football Playoff. While Moses had a rather quiet night recording only four tackles, the linebacker's leadership definitely had an impact on the field.

The atmosphere in Columbia was both incredibly unique and eerie. Just over 11,000 fans were allowed to attend in accordance to state and local guidelines issued due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many were not holding out hope on there being a 2020 college football season, the SEC proved that football is possible if conducted in the proper manner and taking the necessary precautions.

Alabama starts its season at 1-0 and heads back to Tuscaloosa to take on Texas A & M in Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell sit down to discuss the Crimson Tide's Week 1 victory over the Tigers from Memorial Stadium in Columbia.