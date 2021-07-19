Instant Analysis: Recapping Day 1 of 2021 SEC Football Media Days

Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into Monday's action and what was said about Alabama on day one at the 2021 SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. — The festivities have begun.

Monday marked the unofficial official start to the college football season and the first day of SEC Football Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel and Florida's Dan Mullen, LSU's Ed Orgeron and South Carolina's Shane Beamer all stepped up to the podium.

Joined by their respective coaches was Florida linebackers Ventrell Miller and Zach Carter, LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus and defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., and South Carolina tight end Nick Muse and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare all took their turns as well.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey opened the day up with a speech that covered many topics including post-pandemic life in the league, NIL and transfer portal issues and the importance of college athletics evolving with the times.

BamaCentral writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell dive into Monday's action, discuss what was said about Alabama and recap the best moments from it in the video at the top of the page.

The second day of the event will see Georgia coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels, defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., defensive back Alontae Taylor, Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Josh Paschal and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, quarterback Matt Corral and defensive back Jaylon Jones.

Alabama coach Nick Saban along with wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis will speak on Wednesday along with representatives from Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.