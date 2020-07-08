Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Report: Ivy League Cancels All Fall Sports Seasons

Joey Blackwell

The Ivy League has reportedly canceled all fall sports including football for the 2020 season due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The conference will also not conduct any sports activity for winter sports until on or after Jan. 1.

The news was first broken by Mark Blaudschun of TMG Sports.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the news on Wednesday afternoon:

The cancellation of the fall sports season has long been speculated as a possibility for the Ivy League, with rumors being circulated that the conference is attempting to shift its football season to the spring rather than the fall.

As of right now, only Penn and Cornell have announced that they will be allowing their entire respective student bodies to return to campus for the fall semester.

Following today's announcement, the Ivy League has made no further news be known regarding whether its football teams will play in early 2021. However, reports are still circulating that football in the spring is still on the table.

While this move as of right now does not directly impact Alabama football, the Ivy League was the first conference to cancel its basketball tournament back in March, setting a precedent that all other conferences soon followed. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if other conferences once again follow in the Ivy League's footsteps.

Alabama men's basketball was slated to play against Yale this fall, but now will not be able to play them due to the Ivy League's cancelations. The game was also to be a homecoming for Crimson Tide grad-transfer Jordan Bruner, who recently arrived in Tuscaloosa from the Bulldogs.

With Yale no longer an option for the fall, Alabama basketball will now have to either schedule a make-up game with the team in the spring or seek out other options to fill the schedule.

This story will be updated.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Here we go...

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Entire College Football Season May Come Down to One Thing: Testing

The Best of SI: Lack of transparency makes getting an accurate on the status of college football almost impossible, but the signs aren't looking good

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Harry Gilmer

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Harry Gilmer

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1986 Tennessee

Humphrey and the Tide rolled over the Vols in Knoxville

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: We Got Your Schedule Right Here ...

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: What Would A Spring Football Season Look Like?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament Semifinal: That Championship Season vs. Too Much Bama

Final Four: Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Steve Sarkisian Underwent Successful Heart Surgery

The Alabama offensive coordinator had surgery last week following his yearly physical

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Athletics to Utilize Mobile Ticketing for Upcoming Season

Starting in 2020, all fans will be required to present their tickets on a mobile device at their gate of entry

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Johnny Musso Attacks Auburn vs. Promised Land (Kenyan Drake)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Schedules Memphis for Next Three Seasons

Following a charity exhibition in 2020, the pair of programs have a home-and-home scheduled for the following two seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin