Jaala Torrence shuts down UAB as Alabama softball blanks UAB 7-0

Sophomore pitcher throws her third shutout of the season and ninth for Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Runs were at a premium Wednesday night.

For four innings, anyway.

The No. 2 Alabama softball team used a five-run fifth inning to power past UAB 7-0. The Crimson Tide has never lost to UAB, winning No. 27 at Rhoads Stadium on Wednesday.

Alabama (16-0) hosts the Crimson Classic this weekend and opens with Texas on Friday at 6 p.m.

It was an off night for an Alabama offense that put up 28 runs in five games at the Mardi Gras Mambo last week in Louisiana. All four times the Crimson Tide put the leadoff hitter on base, but capitalized just once for a run in the second inning.

Then the offense woke up in the fifth.

"We made a couple of adjustments. The only negative thing for me was we didn't finish the game early," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "When we have bases loaded, we have to get the ball out of the infield, and the game is over, and Jaala doesn't have to pitch two more innings."

The fifth started with another leadoff hit as Bailey Dowling doubled. UAB pulled starter Olivia Valbak, which opened the floodgates for Alabama. UAB used three pitchers in the inning but Alabama plated five runs on six hits before it was over.

Even if Alabama failed to produce the big inning, it didn’t need it. Jaala Torrence was lights out in the circle. The sophomore right-hander allowed two hits and struck out five. It’s her first complete game of the season. She's pitched 17 straight scoreless innings.

"She was awesome," Murphy said. "Her velocity was great. She earned it. I was really happy she followed up two performances in Louisiana with this one."

Torrence has allowed just five hits in her last three outings.

She helped out her cause with some flashy defense. After a wild pitch in the sixth inning, Torrence made a diving tag at the plate to get the out and secure the shutout.

"It was my fault," Torrence said of the pitch. "I had to make up for it. I saw Ally (Shipman) sprinting for the ball, and I said, 'well, let me try to get this girl out.' I didn't know (if I got her)."

It was also a solid night for shortstop Dallis Goodnight. The freshman center fielder went 4-for-4 with a triple, her first of the season and fifth extra-base hit.

"I was trying to see ball, hit ball," Goodnight said of the triple. "I heard my teammates cheering me on. Having support from them is awesome. Just have to play the game and find a way and get on."

It was also a big night for Kat Grill, who had two hits and an RBI, just her third of the season. Ally Shipman had two hits and three RBIs, and Kaylee Tow had two hits.