Jackson State's Travis Hunter Responds to Nick Saban's Million Dollar Claim

While sharing his thoughts on NIL in college football Wednesday night, Saban spoke about the nation's top overall recruit in the class of 2022.

In a moment that has now spread online quicker than wildfire and caused reactions just as hot as the scorching flames of a fire, Nick Saban addressed the current state of college football when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness Deals.

While at an event Wednesday night promoting the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Saban spoke for nearly seven minutes on how NIL has affected college football as a whole, but specifically in recruiting. He first mentioned Texas A&M and its No. 1 overall recruiting class, which prompted a response from Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher Thursday morning.

The second college football program Saban mentioned was Jackson State.

"We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image and likeness to entice a player to come to your school," Saban said. "Hell, read about it in the paper. I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it.”

Saban was referring to Travis Hunter Jr., the No. 1 overall prospect in the SI99 for the class of 2022. Hunter had been committed to Florida State before flipping to Jackson State on signing day to play for head coach Deion Sanders.

Hunter responded to that claim in a tweet Thursday morning, denying that he received a million dollars to play at Jackson State.

"I got a mil[lion]," Hunter said. "But my mom still stay in a 3-bedroom house with five kids."

Sanders has sent out two tweets saying that he will also reply to the claim.