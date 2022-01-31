Skip to main content

Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Shackelford played a crucial factor in Alabama basketball's victory over No. 4 Baylor over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third time this season and for the second-consecutive week, Alabama basketball junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

On Saturday in Alabama's 87-78 victory over No. 4 Baylor, Shackelford scored 19 points and totaled nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. His rebounds and steals both led the Crimson Tide in totals for the game. Shackelford also finished the game with a plus/minus of 15.

Earlier on Tuesday in Alabama's loss at Georgia, Shackelford still had a solid game. In the 82-76 loss to the Bulldogs, he recorded 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Shackelford also registered a block.

While Alabama was 1-1 on the week with both its worst loss of the season and arguably its best win, Shackelford provided consistent play in both and gave Alabama a chance on Tuesday and contributed heavily to its success on Saturday.

Also considered:

1. Petra Sedlackova (freshman, women's tennis)

  • Finished 4-0 on the weekend, registering two wins in singles as well as two wins with partner Anna Parkhomenko against UAB and Chattanooga
  • Both of Sedlackova's singles wins were won in straight sets

2. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball)

  • In his return to the court on Saturday against Baylor after missing the last several games due to a facial contusion, Gary was a crucial factor in the Crimson Tide's win over the Bears
  • Totaled 15 points, three assists and a block and finished the game with a plus/minus of 15
3. Mati Waligora (junior all-around, gymnastics)

  • Boasted the best all-around score for the Crimson Tide at its road trip to Auburn with a score of 39.375
  • Finished with a vault score of 9.825, a bars score of 9.800, a beam score of 9.925 and a floor score of 9.825

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

