Shackelford played a crucial factor in Alabama basketball's victory over No. 4 Baylor over the weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the third time this season and for the second-consecutive week, Alabama basketball junior guard Jaden Shackelford is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

On Saturday in Alabama's 87-78 victory over No. 4 Baylor, Shackelford scored 19 points and totaled nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. His rebounds and steals both led the Crimson Tide in totals for the game. Shackelford also finished the game with a plus/minus of 15.

Earlier on Tuesday in Alabama's loss at Georgia, Shackelford still had a solid game. In the 82-76 loss to the Bulldogs, he recorded 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Shackelford also registered a block.

While Alabama was 1-1 on the week with both its worst loss of the season and arguably its best win, Shackelford provided consistent play in both and gave Alabama a chance on Tuesday and contributed heavily to its success on Saturday. Also considered: 1. Petra Sedlackova (freshman, women's tennis) Finished 4-0 on the weekend, registering two wins in singles as well as two wins with partner Anna Parkhomenko against UAB and Chattanooga Both of Sedlackova's singles wins were won in straight sets 2. Juwan Gary (sophomore forward, men's basketball) In his return to the court on Saturday against Baylor after missing the last several games due to a facial contusion, Gary was a crucial factor in the Crimson Tide's win over the Bears Totaled 15 points, three assists and a block and finished the game with a plus/minus of 15 Alabama Athletics 3. Mati Waligora (junior all-around, gymnastics) Boasted the best all-around score for the Crimson Tide at its road trip to Auburn with a score of 39.375 Finished with a vault score of 9.825, a bars score of 9.800, a beam score of 9.925 and a floor score of 9.825

