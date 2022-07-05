Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Jaden Shackelford makes the Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Roster

Undrafted Alabama guard getting his chance to show what he can do at the next level.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced their Summer League roster on Monday.

Undrafted Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford was one of the players competing through July 17. He signed with the Thunder shortly after the 2022 NBA Draft was completed.

Shackelford averaged 16.6 points per game during his final year at Alabama, the most on the team during the 2021-22 season. He also averaged the most three-point field goals made per game in the SEC at 3.1.

The 21-year-old joins a team of youthful talent like second overall draft pick Chet Holmgren and sophomore guard Josh Giddey. Following numerous deals, Oklahoma City owns 35 draft picks through 2028, by far the most in the NBA.

Shackelford was one of three Crimson Tide players trying to make the NBA this season. Guard J.D. Davison was drafted No. 53 overall by the Boston Celtics and undrafted combo guard/forward Keon Ellis signed with the Sacramento Kings. 

Ellis led the Kings with 17 points against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Working against Shackelford is that guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the two best players on the Oklahoma City roster.

He's no stranger to being the underdog.

During the 2020-21 college basketball season, Alabama was left on the outside of the preseason top 25 rankings. After losing star point guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the NBA Draft, it was assumed by many that it would finish worse than the season before (16-15).

Shackelford became Lewis' successor as the starting point guard and helped lead Alabama to a 26-7 record, the SEC championship and a Sweet 16 appearance.

The Thunder play their first Summer League game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

