Jahmyr Gibbs Heads to NFL after 'One of the Best Years' of his Life at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He was only in Tuscaloosa for one year, but it felt like three.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was one of three Alabama juniors to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft Monday morning.

"First of all, I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Gibbs said in his announcement. "Without him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my family— my grandma, my aunt, my uncle. I want to thank Coach Saban, Coach Gillespie, Bryce and Will for accepting me since I’ve been here. It felt like I’ve been here for three years. They welcomed me with open arms. It’s been one of the best years of my life, and I’m very appreciative of that. With that being said, I’ll be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Gibbs spent just one season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Georgia Tech, but he did exactly what he needed to do to launch himself into first-round status.

Head coach Nick Saban said all three players had top-round grades for the draft. Gibbs said he's been hearing he will go in the 20-25 range in the first round.

It's part of the reason he transferred to Alabama. The running back wanted to help contribute to the team as much as possible and win a national championship, and while that didn't happen, the NFL tradition will carry on with Gibbs.

"They have a great track record of getting guys to the NFL," Gibbs said. "As you can see, it’s everywhere. It’s on the walls. I just wanted to be a part of that.”

Gibbs said he talks with former Alabama and current NFL running backs Alvin Kamara and Brian Robinson Jr. He was on the way back to Tuscaloosa from New Orleans Sunday night, so he didn't get to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers game when Najee Harris ran for 111 yards and had the game-winning touchdown catch. But Gibbs did see Harris' touchdown on Twitter and is excited about getting the chance to do that one day himself.

Despite having a first-round grade, Gibbs decided to play in Alabama's bowl game alongside Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. In the Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State, Gibbs had 15 carries for 76 yards and a 60-yard reception that set up Alabama's first touchdown of the game. He was also able to show off more of his skillset with a 30-yard kickoff return.

"It showed a lot for our team and other teams that there’s really no negatives to play in the bowl game for your team," Gibbs said. "People worry about getting hurt, but every game before that you could get hurt. So I see it like that.”

He finished the season with 926 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground with 444 yards and three touchdowns receiving. However, the run that sticks out most in his mind is the 76-yard touchdown run against Arkansas. It was his longest run of the season.

The running back plans on participating in the combine and depending on how the combine goes, he will decide whether or not to participate in Alabama Pro Day. Gibbs said the last time he ran a 40-yard dash was his freshman year at Georgia Tech, and that he ran a 4.32. He's hoping to get faster before the draft, which takes place April 27 in Kansas City.

