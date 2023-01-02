Live Updates: Alabama Juniors Announce NFL Decisions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season with a win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. All the NFL draft hopefuls played in the game, and now it's time for them to announce their future plans.

Alabama's juniors are scheduled to announce whether or not they will head to the 2023 NFL Draft at 10 a.m. alongside head coach Nick Saban.

Follow along for live updates throughout and video to be posted after.