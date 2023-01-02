Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Juniors Announce NFL Decisions

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. with Crimson Tide juniors set to announce plans for next year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season with a win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. All the NFL draft hopefuls played in the game, and now it's time for them to announce their future plans. 

Alabama's juniors are scheduled to announce whether or not they will head to the 2023 NFL Draft at 10 a.m. alongside head coach Nick Saban. 

Follow along for live updates throughout and video to be posted after. 

Live Updates

  • There are three chairs set up, indicating there will be three players here. 
  • Bryce Young and Will Anderson's parents are in the media room. 
