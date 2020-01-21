Jalen Hurts to Wear Special Alabama/Oklahoma Helmet in Senior Bowl

Bama Central
A special situation led to a unique solution.

Monday evening, when holding his introductory press conference, Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy presented quarterback Jalen Hurts with a customized helmet that he'll wear this week in Mobile. 

On one side is the No. 2 at Alabama that he wore for the first three years of his collegiate career. On the other side is the OU of Oklahoma, the team he played for this last season. 

The Alabama side is on the left, with Oklahoma on the right. 

Hurts passed for a career-best 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while finished second in voting for the Heisman Trophy. He was 237-for-340, for a 69.7 completion percentage, and a 191.2 passer-efficiency rating. 

He also had 233 rushing attempts for 1,298 yards and another 20 touchdowns, plus had a receiving touchdown. 

He was Alabama's starting quarterback for two seasons (2016-17), before transferring after his junior year. For his career, Hurts passed for 9,477 yards, ran for 3,274, with 124 total touchdowns (80- passing, 43 rushing and one receiving).

When announcing his transfer last year after graduating, Hurts wrote for the Players' Tribune: "Now I'm Bama for LIFE—and that right there will never change! But now it's also time for me to start a new chapter in my story."

Although there are Oklahoma players on both rosters, Hurts is playing for the South along with former Crimson Tide players Terrell Lewis, Jared Mayden, Anfernee Jennings and Raekwon Davis. 

Nagy said he believes this week will be especially important for Lewis, as the players practice before NFL scouts and officials. 

The Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday (1:30 p.m. CT, NFL Network).

