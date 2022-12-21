James Smith and Qua Russaw Commit to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — James Smith and Qua Russaw were two of the biggest recruits left in the 2023 class, and on the first day of the early signing period, both players will take their talents to Tuscaloosa.

The two consensus 5-star prospects both played high school ball at Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Smith and Russaw chose the Crimson Tide over a pair of in-state schools, Auburn and Alabama State, and other top programs such as Georgia, Florida and Ohio State.

Smith, who measures at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, is more of a true defensive lineman. He has the quickness and burst to help him apply pressure and play with range. He's not as polished as other players at his position, but Smith has the tools and raw potential to be a great addition to Alabama's front seven.

Russaw, on the other hand, is labeled as an edge rusher who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 230 pounds. He makes up for his smaller measurements with his strength and power. Like Smith, he'll also needs more time to develop, but there is no denying the potential Russaw brings to the defense.

Smith and Russaw join a recruiting class that, on paper, is one of the best classes in recent memory. Alabama has already signed Keon Keeley, the top edge rusher in the class, Caleb Downs, one of the top safeties, and a host of other talent including running backs Richard Young and Justice Haynes, defensive backs Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell, and defensive lineman Edric Hill and Jordan Renaud.

This story will be updated with video and quotes.

