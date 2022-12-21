Live Updates: Alabama Football Early-Signing Class of 2023

The early-signing period technically runs through Friday, but Nick Saban could up another national recruiting title for the Alabama Crimson Tide by Wednesday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

Signings

Players will be listed as their paperwork arrives at Alabama.

Early Enrollees

Six players are already on campus and participating in bowl practices:

Early Enrollees Get Early Taste of Alabama Football

Commitments

High Schools (16)

Junior Colleges (2)

Targets to Watch

LB Qua Russaw and DL James Smith, 1 p.m. (ESPN2). It appears to be down to Alabama and Auburn for the high school teammates at Carver in Montgomery. Smith is No. 20 in the SI99, Russaw is No. 22.

CB Damari Brown (2:15 p.m., ESPN2): Thought to be leaning to Miami, where his brother has committed.

CB Desmond Ricks (Thursday, 4:30 p.m): LSU the favorite for younger brother of Eli Ricks

S Tyler Scott: Texas in the mix along with Auburn and USC. Will sign, but not announce until during the All-American Game on Jan. 7.

Sports Illustrated Rankings

National recruiting director John Garcia Jr. wrote before Alabama landed Proctor on Tuesday: "It seems like every time there is a college football championship to be had without Alabama in it, the sport knows Nick Saban has reinforcements on the way. Such is the case down the final stretch of the class of 2023 recruiting cycle, where Alabama has long had a stronghold on the SI All-American No. 1-ranked recruiting class."

With Proctor's addition, Alabama had commitments from three top-10 players, and 10 of the SI99.

Team rankings (December update)

SI99

Check here for the latest developments through Saban's scheduled press conference at 4 p.m.

Midnight: The first signature is already in. We're guessing he might be back in Finland for the holidays, and it's already Wednesday morning there ...

Three additional storylines of note:

• Proctor, who flipped from Iowa on Tuesday, is slated to sign at 8:45 a.m.

• Auburn has been making a major push for Mitchell. His announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

• It may not get resolved on Wednesday is looking to make a significant upgrade at tight end. In addition to Lookwood, the Crimson Tide made a strong push for Arkansas commitment Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla. It's also aiming to add Maryland transfer CJ Dippre, who recently visited the Crimson Tide.

