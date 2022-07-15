Skip to main content

JD Davison Gets a 28-point Double-Double in Blowout Win Against Memphis

Celtics guard has breakout Summer League game in 108-91 victory.

Boston Celtics guard JD Davison led both teams in points, assists and steals in Thursday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davison finished with 28 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block.

Davison shot 9-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-6 from downtown.

After only scoring five points in the first quarter, Davison finished the first half with 19.

Davison switched back-and-forth between shooting and playmaking. He threw several lobs and smart passes all around the court.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Davison was interviewed for his performance.

Davison struggled in his first three Summer League games as he only shot 25 percent from the field while averaging less than seven points per game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Celtics No. 53 overall draft pick played as if he were a league veteran. This was the most points he had scored in his professional and college career.

At Alabama, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks. He did better in every category in Thursday's breakout game.

If Davison plays the rest of the Summer League half as well as he played tonight, he may forgo the G League and could potentially get minutes in the NBA.

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA as they made it to the NBA Finals in June. Davison's all-around athletic ability could be the missing piece to Boston winning a ring.

Davison hasn't been the only Alabama alum playing well in the Summer League, though.

The Sacramento Kings have looked like Summer League title contenders as they are led by rookie duo Keegan Murray and Crimson Tide's Keon Ellis.

Ellis is averaging 14.7 points per game (second on the team) and is leading the Kings in assists (5.0) and steals (2.0) per game.

Davison's performance on Thursday was among the best of all Summer League players.

Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) smiles after the Cardinals forced a turnover against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Regular Role in Arizona

By Hunter De Siver1 hour ago
Opening Ceremony 2022 World Games in Birmingham
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Take a Bow Birmingham, You've Earned it

By Christopher Walsh6 hours ago
SEC circular logo with team names
All Things Bama

FanNation SEC Sites Pick Alabama to Top League, Dominate Player of the Year Honors

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

By Edwin Stanton11 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Hugs and Kisses

By Anthony Sisco12 hours ago
riley-smith
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Joey Blackwell19 hours ago
DSC_0349
All Things Bama

Golden Eagles: Team USA Wins World Games 3-2 over Japan

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
Mercy Chelangat with national championship trophy
All Things Bama

Mercy Chelangat Named 2022 USTFCCCA Outdoor Track Scholar Athlete of the Year

By University of Alabama sports information23 hours ago