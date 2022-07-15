Boston Celtics guard JD Davison led both teams in points, assists and steals in Thursday's win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davison finished with 28 points, five rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block.

Davison shot 9-for-14 from the field, including 4-for-6 from downtown.

After only scoring five points in the first quarter, Davison finished the first half with 19.

Davison switched back-and-forth between shooting and playmaking. He threw several lobs and smart passes all around the court.

In the middle of the fourth quarter, Davison was interviewed for his performance.

Davison struggled in his first three Summer League games as he only shot 25 percent from the field while averaging less than seven points per game.

The Celtics No. 53 overall draft pick played as if he were a league veteran. This was the most points he had scored in his professional and college career.

At Alabama, Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks. He did better in every category in Thursday's breakout game.

If Davison plays the rest of the Summer League half as well as he played tonight, he may forgo the G League and could potentially get minutes in the NBA.

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA as they made it to the NBA Finals in June. Davison's all-around athletic ability could be the missing piece to Boston winning a ring.

Davison hasn't been the only Alabama alum playing well in the Summer League, though.

The Sacramento Kings have looked like Summer League title contenders as they are led by rookie duo Keegan Murray and Crimson Tide's Keon Ellis.

Ellis is averaging 14.7 points per game (second on the team) and is leading the Kings in assists (5.0) and steals (2.0) per game.

Davison's performance on Thursday was among the best of all Summer League players.