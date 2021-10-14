John Petty Jr. Signs with New Orleans Pelicans

The former Alabama basketball guard joins former teammates Kira Lewis Jr. and Herbert Jones in The Big Easy.

Former Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. has signed a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon. The terms of Petty's contract were not disclosed to the general public.

Petty spent time with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League after he went undrafted in 2021. However, Petty's former teammate at Alabama in wing Herbert Jones was drafted by the Pelicans. Petty now joins Jones as well as a second former Crimson Tide teammate in guard Kira Lewis Jr. in New Orleans.

During his time at Alabama, Petty led the Crimson Tide in both attempts and made threes with 208 and 77, respectively. At the end of his career, Petty finished as Alabama's all-time leading three-point shooter, with 311 made shots over the course of his four-year career.

Petty was dealing with a knee injury throughout the NBA Draft process that likely hindered his ability to be selected.

Here is the full statement issued by the Pelicans:

New Orleans Pelicans sign guard John Petty Jr.

The Pelicans roster now stands at 18.