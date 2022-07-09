Josh Primo Scores 20 Points in Summer League Debut

Primo impressed as the San Antonio Spurs' highest scorer in the team's 99-90 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo finished with 20 points, five assists and a block in 29 minutes of Friday's 99-90 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League.

After entering the fourth quarter with only nine points in his Summer League debut, Primo scored eight more in less than two minutes. He hit his fifth three-pointer of the night in the final 10 seconds.

Primo went 3-3 from downtown and converted four of five field goals in the fourth quarter. He also finished the night shooting 7-12 from the field, including 5-7 from downtown. He also shot 1-2 from the free throw line.

Primo extended his highlight-filled game with a stepback three-pointer.

Last season, Primo played in 50 games and started in 16. He averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists while playing 19.3 minutes per game.

However, Primo was third on the depth chart at the shooting guard position. Ahead of him were Derrick White, who went to the Celtics in the middle of last season, and Lonnie Walker IV, who signed with the Lakers on Wednesday.

As of right early July, Primo is the starting shooting guard for the Spurs for the 2022-23 season.

He may run the point a few times this season as he is second on the depth chart behind Tre Jones. All-star point guard Dejounte Murray was traded from the Spurs to the Hawks on June 29.

The 19-year-old has a lot ahead of his career. The future starting shooting guard could be the next piece to all-time winningest head coach Gregg Popovich's empire. "Coach Pop" may be in his final year of coaching, though.

If Primo continues to play like he did on Friday, 'Pop' can give his 2021 No. 12 overall pick the tools to succeed in the future.