Just A Minute: Did We Just See the Defining Moment of the Alabama Basketball Season?

A day later, the ejection of Nate Oats remains the talk of Tuscaloosa, but it might end up being a discussion point for the entire 2021-22 Crimson Tide basketball season.

He didn't plan it.

He didn't expect it.

He probably was somewhat embarrassed by it.

But when Nate Oats got ejected during the Mississippi State game on Wednesday night, we might have seen one of the most important moments of the 2021-22 season.

Imagine if the Crimson Tide had lost, and the way the Bulldogs were popping threes it was definitely a possibility at Coleman Coliseum. The dark clouds hanging over fans today would probably comparable to the looming storm that's about to hit the Tuscaloosa area.

Instead, Alabama has won three straight heading into a rematch with No. 4 Kentucky, a team it lost to 66-55 a couple or weeks ago.

It hasn't completely righted the ship, but at minimum the Crimson Tide regained some momentum and appears again to be able to beat any team on any given night.

When Oats went off and drew two bang-bang technicals on two different plays in under a minute, the Crimson Tide was struggling to find its way. The game was tied at 55 and there was a definite feeling of "Ah oh," the way things were playing out.

Without the coach, though, an inspired Crimson Tide playing before a hot crowd went on an 18-2 run. Mississippi State was able to pull close again only to see Alabama celebrate the 80-75 victory.

"We needed the energy to close that game out." Oats said after the huge win.

Having witnessed what this team can do when a fire is lit under it, on top of already knowing it can beat top competition, there's going to be a lot of boom-or-bust talk from here on out. The Crimson Tide could make long runs in the SEC Tournament and March Madness, or have quick exits following cold games.

Defensive effort will be crucial. On the other end the players to watch are the guards, Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis and JD Davison, who will pace the and could ultimately determine its fate.

Yet when the 2021-22 season is all said and done, we might be looking back on the Mississippi State game as the pivotal moment for how it got there.