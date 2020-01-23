Just A Minute: We're Adding a Cartoon?

One of the things that we've taken pride in at BamaCentral is that we're always looking for ways to get better, and to make this website the true hub for University of Alabama athletics.

So when the opportunity to add Anthony Sisco to our lineup came up, we immediately jumped at it.

Some you are already very familiar with his cartoons, titled "Crimson Tikes." For years they were popular in the Crimson White, and have served as artistic commentaries from what in this case can only be described as a non-traditional point of view.

That's because Sisco wasn't your typical Alabama student while working on his degree in writing and literature.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various jobs and you'll see hints of what he describes spiritual insights to philosophical musings with a Peanuts-type approach to Alabama athletics.

They're also a lot of fun.

"Crimson Tikes" have been a labor of love for Sisco, to the point he's already compiled two books (which can be ordered at www.anthonysisco.com).

Beginning this week, his work will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral. When there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

We're also excited to announce the addition of Emma Williams for marketing and advertising, and you'll all be learning more about her down the road. You'll soon be seeing more of a social media presence moving forward.

For now, please just know that we're continuing to grow and look forward to bigger and better things on BamaCentral.

Anthony Sisco

About Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco is a native of Huntsville, Alabama. After graduating high school the last year that the Bear was with us, his odyssey has traversed two years of service in the U.S. Army while stationed in Monterey, California; thirty years of full and lay Christian ministry that stretched from Huntsville, Alabama to Boston to Atlanta, coupled with twenty plus years of various entrepreneurial adventures. "Crimson Tikes – The Tradition Rolls On," grew out of his stint as a contributing cartoonist at the University of Alabama’s student paper, The Crimson White.

Anthony, along with his wife, two children and a plethora of pets, has lived in Hickory Flat, Georgia for the past 28 years. His daughter recently graduated from the University of Georgia as an Interior Designer and is working with a company in Atlanta. His son just graduated from boot camp at Fort Benning as an 11Bravo. Hoorah!