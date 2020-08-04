Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
The last two weekends on the PGA Tour have been all crimson.
Former University of Alabama standout Justin Thomas became the second straight Crimson Tide alumni to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive weeks.
Michael Thompson took care of business at the 3M Open two weekends ago, with a score of 19-under par to seal the victory. This past weekend, Thomas won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis after shooting a 65 in the final round to finish at 13-under par.
Thomas' victory is the 13th of his career on the tour and he becomes the third quickest to reach that number following Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. That is some elite company.
Following the win, he reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings.
Next up for Thomas is the PGA Championship this weekend in San Francisco, an event he won back in 2017. He will look to add a second major title to his trophy case starting on Thursday.
Others for consideration ...
- Brooklyn Nets center Donta Hall finished with eight points and three rebounds in limited action in his debut with the team down in the NBA's bubble in Orlando.
- Chicago White Sox righty Matt Foster made two appearances in the past week for the club, throwing three shutout innings, striking out four batters, and picking up the win in his major league debut on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.
Previous Winners in 2020
Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry
Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry
Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton
Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks
Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland
Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve
Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks
Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall
Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton
March 4-10: Collin Sexton
March 11-17: Collin Sexton
July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley
July 22-28: Michael Thomspon
July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas