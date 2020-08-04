Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The last two weekends on the PGA Tour have been all crimson.

Former University of Alabama standout Justin Thomas became the second straight Crimson Tide alumni to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive weeks.

Michael Thompson took care of business at the 3M Open two weekends ago, with a score of 19-under par to seal the victory. This past weekend, Thomas won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis after shooting a 65 in the final round to finish at 13-under par.

Thomas' victory is the 13th of his career on the tour and he becomes the third quickest to reach that number following Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. That is some elite company.

Following the win, he reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the World Golf Rankings.

Next up for Thomas is the PGA Championship this weekend in San Francisco, an event he won back in 2017. He will look to add a second major title to his trophy case starting on Thursday.

Others for consideration ...

Brooklyn Nets center Donta Hall finished with eight points and three rebounds in limited action in his debut with the team down in the NBA's bubble in Orlando.

Chicago White Sox righty Matt Foster made two appearances in the past week for the club, throwing three shutout innings, striking out four batters, and picking up the win in his major league debut on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thomspon

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas