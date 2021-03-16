Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Thomas won The Players Championship for the first time in his career, recording the largest 36-hole comeback in the event's history

Former University of Alabama golfer Justin Thomas was only four shots off the cut line after the first two rounds of The Players Championship, however after respective rounds of 64 and 68 on Saturday and Sunday to finish at 14-under par, Thomas took him his first PGA Tour win of the season.

It was the largest 36-hole comeback in the history of the event. Thomas won $2.7 million thanks to the first-place finish.

While it was the first time Thomas ever won this specific event, it was the 14th win of his PGA Tour career.

On the season, he also has five top-10 finishes and ranks first in earnings at $5.37 million.

Thomas is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Alexa Guarachi and her doubles partner Darija Jurak won the doubles title at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Guarachi now ranks 15th in the world in the WTA doubles rankings, which is a new career high.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. has scored in double-figures in two of the three games since the All-Star break. He recorded 11 points and four assists versus the Minnesota Timberwolves and 13 points and four assists in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Braxton Key dropped 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Delaware Blue Coats in a win over Raptors 905.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas