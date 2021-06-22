Justin Thomas Named to U.S. Men's Golf Olympic Team

Thomas is the first former Alabama golfer to ever make the team

Former Alabama men's golfer Justin Thomas has been named a member of the 60 golfers that will be competing at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Thomas will be representing his home country of the United States.

Thomas marks the first time that a former Alabama golfer has been named an Olympian on the team.

Thomas currently sits at the top American in the Official World Golf Rankings. He competed for the Crimson Tide from 2010-2012 and will join three other male U.S. golfers on the country's Olympic team: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

This year's competition will be held from July 29-Aug. 1 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, which is located about 40 miles northwest of Tokyo.

