Kenzie Wright is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Have a debut, Kenzie Wright.
The former University of Alabama golf standout graduated last month and then proceeded to win her first professional even last week at the Texas Women's Open with a score of 11-under par at Firewheel Golf Park – Bridges Course, in Garland, Texas.
She posted back-to-back 6-under par rounds on Wednesday and Thursday then a one-over round to complete the even on Friday. Wright led from wire-to-wire and took home $17,500.
Wright is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mention
- JaMychal Green helped the Denver Nuggets win their first-round series over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday by scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds off the bench. In game one against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Green recorded a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds).
- Quad City River Bandits outfielder Tyler Gentry went 7-for-18 at the plate with three home runs and 11 RBIs in six games.
- Former Alabama baseball standout David Robertson recorded two saves to help Team USA qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright