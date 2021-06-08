Kenzie Wright is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

In her first professional event, Wright won the Texas Women's Open after leading wire-to-wire

Have a debut, Kenzie Wright.

The former University of Alabama golf standout graduated last month and then proceeded to win her first professional even last week at the Texas Women's Open with a score of 11-under par at Firewheel Golf Park – Bridges Course, in Garland, Texas.

She posted back-to-back 6-under par rounds on Wednesday and Thursday then a one-over round to complete the even on Friday. Wright led from wire-to-wire and took home $17,500.

Wright is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

JaMychal Green helped the Denver Nuggets win their first-round series over the Portland Trailblazers on Thursday by scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds off the bench. In game one against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, Green recorded a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds).

Quad City River Bandits outfielder Tyler Gentry went 7-for-18 at the plate with three home runs and 11 RBIs in six games.

Former Alabama baseball standout David Robertson recorded two saves to help Team USA qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright