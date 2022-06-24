Keon Ellis Agrees to Deal with Sacramento Kings

Keon Ellis did not hear his name called during this year's NBA Draft, but he did end up with a new team Thursday night. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the former Alabama guard has signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Ellis, a former JUCO transfer, stepped into a starting role during his second year at Alabama last season. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound wing was one of the SEC's best two-way players, leading the team in rebounds (6.1 per game) and steals (1.9 per game) and 3-point percentage (36.6). He was Alabama’s third-leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points over 30.9 minutes per game.

Ellis joined Alabama from SouthWestern State College prior to the 2020-21 season. He served as a key role player in the Crimson Tide’s SEC-title-winning season last year, shooting 50.4% percent from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc while averaging 5.5 points over 17.5 minutes per game.

Earlier in the night, Alabama guard J.D. Davison was selected in the second round bt the Boston Celtics with the No. 53. overall pick. Davison's selection marks the third straight year the Crimson Tide has had a player taken in the NBA Draft.

Davison is the fifth NBA Draft pick head coach Nate Oats has produced in his three seasons at Alabama, joining Joshua Primo (No. 12 overall, 2021), Herbert Jones (No. 35 overall, 2021) and Kira Lewis Jr. (No. 13 overall, 2020). Before Oats’s arrival, Alabama had produced just one draft pick — Collin Sexton (No. 6 overall, 2018) — since 2008.