Alabama Guard JD Davison Selected by Boston Celtics in 2022 NBA Draft

Entering his freshman season, Davison was projected to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a one-and-done season. Davison ultimately opted to play just one season with the Crimson Tide, but his draft potential tanked following what many fans considered to be an underwhelming freshman year.

In the 2021-22 season, Davison saw playing time in 33 games with six starts on the year. Averaging 25.8 minutes per game, Davison finished fourth on the team in points with 282, an average of 8.5 per game. He also finished third on the team with 157 rebounds and second in assists with 95 — just three assists shy of team leader Jahvon Quinerly.

Davison concluded his freshman season with a field goal percentage of .463 and a three-point percentage of .301.

Following Alabama's 68-67 victory over Arkansas back in February, head coach Nate Oats remarked on Davison's growth as a player.

"The biggest area of growth I think is he's gotten more comfortable playing more aggressive on offense as he's played harder on D," Oats said. "I think when you just play harder, fly around, don't overthink your offense too much — you just play really hard on defense and let the offense flow and be aggressive on offense. That's when he's his best, so I think he's been playing a lot harder. He's getting some rebounds, some blocks and steals. He's getting better on the defensive end and I think his offense is just becoming more comfortable as he gets more aggressive, the more he gets himself into the game on the defensive end."

"I'm not sure if there's one particular game where it feels like the light just went on, but I think he was gradually getting better and he's definitely playing a lot better now than he was a month ago, for sure."