Khyree Jackson Transfers to Oregon, Joins Traeshon Holden

For the second time since the end of the regular season, a Crimson Tide player has announced that he will continue his football career with the Ducks.

Former Alabama defensive back Khyree Jackson announced on Sunday morning that he will be leaving the Crimson Tide and taking his talents to Eugene, Ore. to play for the Oregon Ducks.

Jackson made the announcement via social media:

Jackson is the second Alabama player to transfer to the ducks, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden. Jackson had announced on Friday that he would either transfer to Oregon or Kentucky, with Sunday's announcement marking his final decision.

Jackson played his freshman season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas and finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions. After his freshman season, he then moved to East Mississippi Community College but didn't play as the program canceled its season due to COVID-19. He then signed with Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

From there, Jackson joined the Crimson Tide for the 2021 season, where he provided depth at cornerback while playing primarily on special teams. In total, Jackson recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups across 12 games.

In 2022, Jackson played in nine games, including one start. He recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss of two yards. Due to a suspension, Jackson missed several games and, at the end of the regular season, announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

With Jackson's departure, there are still six Alabama players remaining in the transfer portal. The players that have yet to announce a destination are as follows: offensive linemen Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen, Damieon George and Amari Kight, wide receiver Aaron Anderson and running back Trey Sanders.

