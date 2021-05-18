Kickoff Time Set for Alabama Football's Season Opener Against Miami
Alabama football knew its opponent and where its season opener will take place, and now it knows the exact time.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN announced that the 2021 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game between the Crimson Tide and Miami (FL) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m (CT) on ABC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4.
This will be the 18th all-time meeting between both schools. Alabama holds a 14-3 record against the Hurricanes, with the last meeting coming in the 1993 Sugar Bowl where the Crimson Tide won its 12th national championship over Miami, 34-13.
Alabama has opened its season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice before, against Florida State in 2017 and Duke in 2019. The Crimson Tide won both of those games, 24-7 and 42-3, respectively.
While the Crimson Tide took home the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship last season, the Hurricanes went 8-3 and lost to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Miami quarterback D'Eriq King tore his ACL in the 37-34 loss but is expected to return to full health of ahead of playing Alabama.
Miami/Alabama is one of a few blockbuster matchups on college football's opening weekend that includes Georgia facing off against Clemson in Charlotte at 6:30 p.m that night and Notre Dame traveling to Florida State, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m that Sunday night.
On Sept. 11, Alabama will open its home schedule versus Mercer inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. TV time and network will be determined at a later date.