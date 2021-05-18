Kickoff Time Set for Alabama Football's Season Opener Against Miami

The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes are slated to kick off the season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4

Alabama football knew its opponent and where its season opener will take place, and now it knows the exact time.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN announced that the 2021 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game between the Crimson Tide and Miami (FL) will kickoff at 2:30 p.m (CT) on ABC from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

This will be the 18th all-time meeting between both schools. Alabama holds a 14-3 record against the Hurricanes, with the last meeting coming in the 1993 Sugar Bowl where the Crimson Tide won its 12th national championship over Miami, 34-13.

Alabama has opened its season inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice before, against Florida State in 2017 and Duke in 2019. The Crimson Tide won both of those games, 24-7 and 42-3, respectively.

While the Crimson Tide took home the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship last season, the Hurricanes went 8-3 and lost to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Miami quarterback D'Eriq King tore his ACL in the 37-34 loss but is expected to return to full health of ahead of playing Alabama.

Miami/Alabama is one of a few blockbuster matchups on college football's opening weekend that includes Georgia facing off against Clemson in Charlotte at 6:30 p.m that night and Notre Dame traveling to Florida State, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m that Sunday night.

On Sept. 11, Alabama will open its home schedule versus Mercer inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. TV time and network will be determined at a later date.