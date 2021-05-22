Kilfoyl Strikes Out 15 in Alabama Softball's 9-0 Win in NCAA Regional Opener

It’s pretty safe to say Lexi Kilfoyl is back to form.

On Friday in the first round of the NCAA Regional at Rhoads Stadium, Kilfoyl struck out a career-high 15 batters in the Crimson Tide’s six-inning, 9-0 no-hitter against Alabama State.

She recorded the first 14 outs via strikeout. All but one of her 16 recorded outs were by strikeout.

Alabama (46-7) plays Clemson (43-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament. The Tigers knocked off Troy 8-0. Clemson was the ACC regular-season champ.

Last week Kilfoyl returned to the circle for the first time in a month and the performance was less than ideal. In fact it wasn’t very good at all.

Against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, the Alabama sophomore gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and two wild pitches -- all in just 1/3 of an inning.

On Friday she was almost perfect. Just one Alabama State player reached base, courtesy of a second-inning error.

Krystal Goodman relieved Kilfoyl in the sixth and got the last two outs to secure the no-hitter.

Alabama’s offense got rolling in the third, courtesy of Jenna Johnson’s two-run home run that just cleared the leftfield wall. It was her first of the season.

Savannah Woodard later knocked in a run on a triple off the rightfield wall for a 4-0 lead. That was all the support Kilfoyl needed, but she got some more in the fourth and sixth thanks to Bailey Hemphill sac fly and a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

After an RBI bunt single by Alexis Mack, Hemphill ended the game with a two-run homer, her 12th of the season and 62nd of her career.

Also for Alabama, Kaylee Tow had an RBI double.

This story will be updated