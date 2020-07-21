Bama Central
Kindal Moorehead Hired as Tennessee Assistant Strength Coach

Joey Blackwell

Kindal Moorehead has been named as Tennessee football's newest assistant strength coach, according to reports.

Moorehead had served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for Nick Saban at Alabama since 2010.

The news was first reported by David Ubben of The Athletic:

Back on June 5, Volunteers football coach and former Saban assistant Jeremy Pruitt promoted A.J. Artis from the assistant strength and conditioning role to director of football sports performance. His promotion created the vacancy that is now filled by Moorehead.

Moorehead was a defensive tackle for the Crimson Tide back in the early 2000s and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2003 NFL draft. He played for the Panthers until 2007, and finished his final professional football season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Interesting lateral move by Moorehead.

Christopher Walsh
Christopher Walsh

Editor

I’m guessing it might have something to do with Alabama going in a new direction in terms of sports performance. It’s a different approach.

