Is Kira Lewis Jr.'s Stock On The Rise For the 2020 NBA Draft?

The league has set the date for the rescheduled 2020 NBA Draft, Oct. 15, with the lottery set for Aug. 25.

Prospects have already declared they’re ready to take their talents to the professional level, and the NBA is also finalizing plans for a return to play.

Meanwhile, a lot has taken place behind the scenes, with teams conducting loads of Zoom interviews with prospects, and the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline for eligibility being indefinitely delayed.

In the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft, NBA Insider Jeremy Woo describes why Anthony Edwards is clearly the top pick, how James Wiseman’s lack of collegiate playing time shouldn’t be a worry for NBA Scouts, and why it's unclear how Deni Avdija’s game will translate to the NBA.



"To me, it's been Edwards all year," he said. "I think that based on where the NBA is headed in terms of perimeter scorers who can kind of do a few different things and impact the game in a few different ways. Edwards is really raw but I think he has the best chance of doing that.

"You have to consider how young he is, the improvement he's made in the last year or so. He did make a lot of strides at Georgia just based on what I saw in high school. I don't know if every NBA team is saying, "Hey, he's the consensus number one," but I think that if it were me picking for a lot of teams, he will be the best fit there."

Part of that same reasoning might help explain how former Alabama guard Kira Lewis is up to No. 13 in his mock draft. Wood has him being selected by the Pelicans.

"New Orleans can go in a number of directions with this pick, having addressed needs at multiple positions in last year’s draft," he wrote. "Whoever they draft shouldn’t be pressured to play much right away given the amount of talent on the roster. Lewis would be an interesting long-term investment, having made marked improvement over the course of the year at Alabama, and being a young sophomore who compares favorably with most of the freshmen in this draft. He’s arguably the fastest player in the class, and his development track is certainly encouraging.

"With Lonzo Ball approaching restricted free agency, adding a developmental point guard here addresses a potential need. On paper, Lewis fits New Orleans’ uptempo style, particularly if his playmaking continues to improve. He’s in the mix for teams starting in the late lottery."

Although Herbert Jones announced he was returning to Alabama on Wednesday, and final decision still has to be made by wing John Petty Jr. He was not listed in the two-round mock draft.