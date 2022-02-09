Late-Bloomer: Alabama LHP Hunter Furtado Brings the Heat

Furtado started out playing baseball at the young age of three years old in Lake Worth, Fla.. For his birthday, his father gave him a baseball glove and some baseball pants and took him to the local Boynton Beach YMCA for tryouts. He had played soccer before, but this was going to be his first time playing baseball.

And at the age of three, Furtado fell in love with the game.

His father being an avid baseball card collector, Furtado soon followed suit. His dad was also an Atlanta Braves fan, which gave Furtado first-hand experience watching great pitchers like John Smoltz and Greg Maddox. While Nolan Ryan's playing days were long over before Furtado was even born, he was also an inspiration to him at a young age.

"I always had Nolan Ryan," Furtado recalled. "Like, I had a picture of Nolan Ryan that he signed with the bloody lip after he got hit with a baseball, I think. But I always had that in my room and I didn’t really know who that was until I got older and my dad got me the Nolan Ryan Pitcher’s Bible.

“Before my junior year when I was pitching in the games, I would watch highlights of him in study hall before I would pitch just because — you know when you see something and it’s kind of like it’s fresh in your mind and you think you can do that, too? Well, I would watch Nolan Ryan clips. Just the way the ball sizzled out of his hand.”

Throw in some more recent players like Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, and Furtado has had a lot of MLB pitchers to look up to. However, his size heading into high school had always hindered him from expanding his game. That would all soon change.

At the start of his freshman season, Furtado measured up at 5'4" — quite short for a high school pitcher. His stature prevented him from getting solid velocity behind his pitches, and after the conclusion of his sophomore year, he hadn't caught the eye of any college coaches, let along pro scouts.

All of his struggles with height came to a sudden end between his sophomore and junior years, though.

"I had a year where I grew a foot in a year-and-a-half," Furtado said. "So from my sophomore to my junior year I grew a lot and I gained a lot of velocity, but I was still skinny and I was like a baby giraffe — I didn’t really have a lot of control. I was new to my longer body so I didn’t really know how to use it. Once I started working out a little bit in the fall of my junior year, I made this huge velo jump during my spring season and I just started looking at how to throw harder and stuff.

"At the beginning of the season, I was topping out at 82, and then at the end of the season I topped out at 90 in the same spring season.”

While the sudden growth spurt was nothing short of a miracle, it came at a time that was a little too late for Furtado.

“At that time, all of the big colleges already had their recruits,” Furtado said. “And so when I was in the spring looking at places that I wanted to play, I would always look at the Perfect Game college commitments and the first team that always came up was Alabama because of alphabetically. And I was like ‘Man, it must be nice to be those guys going to such a nice college and I’m having to pick these small Division 1 colleges that maybe I can go to.’"

During the summer prior to his senior season, the pitching coach at Wake Forest came to a game and saw Furtado warming up. After being impressed with the potential that Furtado had with his newfound velocity, he later gave him an offer to play baseball with the Demon Deacons. It would be the only offer from a Power 5 school that Furtado had in high school.