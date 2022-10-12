Legacy and Tradition: Few Understand Third Saturday in October Like Henry To'oTo'o

Since his arrival in Tuscaloosa during the summer of 2021, the title of 'leader' has followed Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o around after stepping foot on campus.

It was even the first asset mentioned by Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding about his new interior linebacker.

"We brought in a transfer, that from a leadership standpoint, is above and beyond anything I’ve ever had," Golding said of To’oTo’o back during 2021 fall camp. "The familiarity that he’s already had with this defense, coming where he’s from, it has been good for us."

But what a unique journey it's been.

When To'oTo'o announced that he would be departing Knoxville and his Tennessee Volunteers and transfer to Alabama, his reputation and football skills preceded him. Over his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Volunteers, To'oTo'o had started 22 of his 23 games with the team.

During his freshman season in 2019, he recorded 72 tackles — good for fourth-best among all FBS freshmen. His sophomore season, To'oTo'o registered a team-leading 76 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

But despite all of his skills on the gridiron as a rock-solid linebacker, it wasn't his tackling ability or knack for tackling players in the backfield that stood out most to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. No, the assets that preceded all others were those of communication and leadership.

© Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach Nick Saban echoed Golding in a press conference back in October of 2021.

"Henry has done a really good job," Saban said. "He’s a really good communicator, smart. I think he helps everybody play better up front, in terms of his ability to communicate, have good understanding of the defense – what the offense is trying to do, what we’re trying to do on defense – to stop it. I think that’s been very helpful to all of our players.”

"Communication on defense is really important in adjustments, and that’s one of the things that I think Henry has added to our group – his ability to communicate and help other people be confident – in doing the right things."

And now, just under a year later, Saban is saying the same things about To'oTo'o, and more.

“Henry is one of those guys that, he gets it," Saban said in September. "He sees it almost like a coach. He’s a great communicator, so I think because he makes calls up front, that really makes the other part of the front seven feel more comfortable and confident in what they’re doing and how we can execute together as a group.”

The 2021 season didn't get off to the start that Alabama fans wanted to see from To'oTo'o. During his first four games wearing a Crimson Tide jersey, it was evident that he was still adjusting to Golding's defense, and recorded just 25 tackles. He was certainly no slouch by any means, but missed tackles and poor communication provided many missed opportunities — mistakes that stood out.

They would soon be rectified.

The remaining eight games of the regular season saw a surge in production from To'oTo'o, who finished the season with 112 total tackles including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Those who had doubted him early were more than placated as No. 10 started to click in the defense.

Alabama Athletics

When asked about what had changed for him since coming to Tuscaloosa, To'oTo'o had multiple parties to thank.

“First off, I'd say it's my body," To'oTo'o said. "You know, my body has changed so much. Our strength and conditioning staff does a great job of knowing who you are as a person, knowing your strengths, knowing your fundamental things you need to work on.

“And also my game. The coaches have done a great job of you know, the little things matter as a football player, so I think that’s all part of my game.”

Armed with his increased knowledge and — as he said himself — improved physicality, To'oTo'o has gotten off to a solid start in 2022. Through the Crimson Tide's first six games, he leads all Alabama defenders with 39 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

But according to his teammates, it's his leadership that has benefitted the team the most.

“He grew as a leader," safety Jordan Battle said on Tuesday. "He wasn’t on the leadership last year but he’s on the leadership this year. Just seeing him grow with us, it’s been exciting to see him grow into the defense and take that role of getting everybody that call and everything. Keeping the front end on task and keeping the back end on task. And just communicating with him off the field, going to eat or whatever it takes to create that bond.”

Offensive lineman Tyler Steen made a point similar to Battle's. And who would know better than a fellow transfer who has to try and block him every day?

“Henry, he’s always — every day that I’ve seen him — he’s always gonna have that positive influence on everybody," Steen said. "I feel like he’s kind of like that glue guy within the team. Like, he’s open with everybody. He goes and will talk to everybody, and I feel like that’s really important on the team and also you know he’s a leader and a great player so that just makes it even better.”

Alabama Athletics

This week, To'oTo'o faces what might be his toughest emotional test yet since joining Alabama: a trip back to where it all started in a game against No. 6 Tennessee. The Volunteers have one of the best passing offenses in the country, led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker. Combine that with a solid running game, and the Volunteers present quite a difficult task for To'oTo'o and his teammates.

One might think that returning to play in a hostile Neyland Stadium against his former team might be intimidating or cause some sense of negative emotion.

However, according to To'oTo'o, it adds to his anticipation.

“Definitely super excited," To'oTo'o said. "You guys already know my journey and where I started, so definitely going to be a huge challenge. They’re a great team. It's gonna be a great environment, so we’re excited about playing in another hostile environment, being able to test who we are as a team. It’s just another game on the road for us, big rivalry game tradition wise.

"This tradition runs deep so we're super excited to be able to uphold that tradition and that legacy of Alabama football.”

Leadership can come in many forms, and To'oTo'o's has always been that of positivity and leading by example — regardless of what team he plays for. When a player with such talent and presence on a stat sheet is also also described by words like character and class, then his impact is certainly something to take note of.

While at Tennessee, To'oTo'o plagued the Crimson Tide to the best of his ability.

For Alabama, he looks to do the same to his former team in front of stands with an orange-and-white checkered pattern.

The Third Saturday in October rivalry existed before To'oTo'o or any fan of Alabama or Tennessee had even been born and will likely continue to exist long after anyone living today that shouts "Roll Tide" or "Go Vols" will see. However, for fans of both schools, the tradition and importance of the rivalry will never die.

And arguably no one understands both sides of the rivalry and its legacy to both sides more than To'oTo'o.

"We always knew this was a big game, no matter what game it was," To'oTo'o said. "That tradition never dies. Alabama-Tennessee will always live forever. That’ll be a game everybody looks forward to in the third week of October."

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

